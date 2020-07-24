Weight Gain, Diabetes, Thyroid And Other Diseases The Can be Caused By Chronic Stress
Chronic stress can increase appetite and cause weight gain. In the long-term it can contribute to an increase in cholesterol, high blood pressure and therefore, put you at risk of heart disease.
Chronic stress can lead to depression, anxiety and other health issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stress can slow down metabolism and affect thyroid functioning
- Stress can harm you both physically and mentally
- It can cause hormonal imbalance
Chronic stress is bad for your health in more ways than you can imagine. It increases production of cortisol or the stress hormone. Cortisol stimulates metabolism of fats and carbs, release of insulin and blood sugar levels. All of this in turn results in an increase in appetite and weight gain. Not just weight gain, but taking less stress is important to prevent anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. Talking about a few ways to manage stress is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on Instagram.
Stress management: 5 reasons why it is important
Gaining belly fat, getting diabetes or thyroid issues could all be related to excessive stress and the balance of hormones it disrupts.
1. "When you take stress, it increases levels of cortisol and adrenaline. It makes your body go into fight and flight response, which can also increase levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, and shuts down your digestive system," Coutinho informs in his IGTV.
2. This is the reason why many people experience gas, acidity, bloating and even constipation on days they are too stressed.
3. Hormonal imbalance caused by chronic stress can also impact your sleep quality. Being sleep deprived can increase levels of ghrelin (increased appetite) and decrease leptin (the hormone which induces feeling of fullness). This can lead to an increase in hunger and contribute to weight gain.
4. Overtraining, without having any rest days in between can be stressful for you physically. Overtraining can make your body move to the sympathetic nervous system, which further leads to hormonal imbalance.
5. Increase in high blood pressure and cholesterol caused by chronic stress can put you at risk of heart disease.
All of these reasons are convincing enough for you to believe that stress is bad for you. You need to change your attitude towards stress and try to not react to every stressful situation that you come across. If you feel stressed and sad for weeks in row, or if feelings of hopelessness, helplessness and worthlessness arise, the best thing to do is taking professional health.
Mental health concerns need to be taken seriously and addressed on time in order to prevent the situation from getting worse.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
