Chronic Stress: 9 Long-Term Effects And What You Can Do

Chronic Stress: 9 Long-Term Effects And What You Can Do

Chronic stress can increase risk of depression, anxiety, diabetes and high blood pressure. Read here to know other long-term side effects of chronic stress.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Jun 16, 2020 07:00 IST
3-Min Read


Chronic stress can cause forgetfulness

  1. Chronic stress can increase risk of diarrhoea and constipation
  2. It can increase blood sugar levels
  3. Stress can make weight loss difficult

The side effects of chronic stress are way too serious to be ignored. The Mental Health Foundation describes stress as the degree to which you feel overwhelmed or unable to cope with a situation or occurrence. Sources of stress can vary from person to person and differs according to the social and economic circumstances of every individual. When a person comes across challenging situations over which they have little control, it can make them feel stressed and under pressure. Occasional bouts of stress is considered normal. But, it is chronic stress that can be a tad bit difficult to handle, and have serious health consequences in the long run.


Long-term consequences of chronic stress

Chronic stress can take a toll on different parts of the body and overall health.

1. Being stressed for weeks or months can increase risk of depression, anxiety and forgetfulness.

2. If you have acne or rosacea flares, then stress can be especially bad for you as it can trigger acne flares.

3. Stress can make you feel physically exhausted and fatigued. According to WebMD, this can trigger eczema and psoriasis flare ups.

4. Stress is harmful for people who have high blood pressure as it can increase risk of heart attack.

5. If you are chronically stressed, it can increase your probably of catching cold or flu.

6. Stress can increase levels of blood sugar and increase risk of diabetes.

7. Stress can make it difficult for you to lose weight. Not only can it slow down weight loss, but it can also make you gain weight.

8. Stress can worsen gut health and may cause in digestion issues. Constipation and diarrhoea are known side effects of long-term stress.

9. Being stressed and feeling pressured by something all the time can lower your libido.

Chronic stress can lower your libido
Photo Credit: iStock

According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, it is important to not react to every stressful situation. "You should not be like a door mat. Do not let people who bring negativity in your life affect you so much, that you end up losing your self-worth, self-confidence and esteem," he said in a live session on Facebook he did previously.

Approach the problem from a different way, and not the same way as you approach all other problems. Ignore the ones that you can ignore. Attend the others with a positive attitude and practicality.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

