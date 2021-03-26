ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weekend Hair Care: Try This Quick Hibiscus Oil To Prevent Hair Fall And Strengthen Hair Follicles Naturally

Weekend hair care: Massage your scalp with it for about 10 minutes and leave it on for about 30 minutes for best results. Learn how to make it right here.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 26, 2021 04:04 IST
2-Min Read
Hibiscus hair oil can be easily prepared at home

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Hibiscus oil can nourish your hair from deep within
  2. It can strengthen your hair follicles
  3. The oil can be easily prepared at home

Strong, lustrous and healthy hair is something you all dream of. But its easier said than done. Apart from improving nutrition, you also need to follow a hair care routine regularly so that your hair is nourished from deep within. Celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to talk about Hibiscus oil- which you can prepare at home. Regular application of this oil can help you have healthy and strong hair. Along with this hair oil, it is important that you focus on your protein intake -which is an essential prerequisite for lesser hair fall.

You also need to up your biotin intake (by eating nuts, seeds and tuna for instance). It helps your hair have keratin protein, which facilitates shinier hair. "We do a lot in terms of having good nutrition for hair. But when it comes to hair follicle strength, we may get negligent," says Makhija in her IGTV.


Hibiscus oil for hair care- Know how to make it 

Hibiscus flowers can be really helpful for those struggling with hair fall. To prepare hibiscus oil, you need to take fresh hibiscus flowers (around 8) and hibiscus leaves (around 8) and grind them into a fine paste. Heat a cup of coconut oil and add the hibiscus paste to it. Heat this mixture (for 1-2 minutes) and then keep it aside to cool down. "Your hibiscus oil is ready to use. Massage your scalp with it for about 10 minutes and leave it on for about 30 minutes for best results," recommends Makhija.

This oil can strengthen your hair follicles from the outside and can also prevent hair fall, she adds.

Seems like we just sorted your weekend hair care routine, didn't we?

Do give this hair oil a try and it will definitely help in addressing your hair concerns.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

