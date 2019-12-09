Weight Loss Tips: This Wedding Season, Maintain Your Weight And Digestion With These DIY Tips From Experts
Weight loss tips for wedding season: Buttermilk, chyawanprash and methi laddo are the three foods that Rujuta Diwekar recommends for maintaining digestion during weddings. Read here to know more.
Weight loss: Check your alcohol intake to prevent weight gain and indigestion
HIGHLIGHTS
- Maintain healthy digestion during the wedding season
- Avoid overeating and practice portion control
- Do not go overboard with alcohol consumption during weddings
Weight loss tips for wedding season: The wedding season is meant to be enjoyed with full fervour, without worrying about weight gain or calorie intake. At the same time, there is the constant worry about to look perfect in those grandeur wedding outfits. With a few tips and tricks, it is very much possible to maintain both your health and weight even as you attend weddings back-to-back. In this article, we are going to talk about a few DIYs that can help you look your best at weddings. These tips will help you keep up with your weight loss routine and also maintain your digestion.
Weight loss: How to maintain your health during the wedding season?
A healthy digestion is an important part of good overall health and weight. Addressing digestion issues during the wedding season is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Rujuta talks about 3 foods that can keep your digestion healthy during wedding season.
Also read: Brides-To-Be, Here Are Some Pre-Wedding Beauty Tips For A Healthy And Glowing Skin For Your Big Day
Foods to maintain digestion
1. A glass of buttermilk with hing (asafoetida) and kalanamak
Having this combination right after lunch can provide you with probiotics that offer good bacteria for gut health. Buttermilk is also a rich source of the very important Vitamin B12. Hing and kalanamak can together help in reducing bloacting, gas and even prevent IBS. Rujuta says that you should have this drink if you are attending evening functions and want a flat stomach.
2. 1 tsp of chyawanprash at bedtime
This can be beneficial for your daily dose of immunity. Chyawanprash provides you with flavonoids and antioxidants that help you have a glowing skin. Having chyawanprash before bedtime is especially important if you have late-night functions or are travelling out for a destination wedding.
Also read: Turmeric, Ghee And Black Pepper: The 3 Powerful Kitchen Ingredients For Healthy Digestion And Immunity
3. Methi laddoo with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger
This wonderful mixture can offer you relief from constipation-which commonly occurs with a change of eating habits. It can also help in preventing stomach cramps and smoothen bowel movement. These laddoos are what you need for shiny hair, which can otherwise look frizzy because of poor digestion.
This laddoo can be consumed either at breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal, recommends Rujuta. It can be helpful if you experience indigestion because of lack of sleep or missing workouts. People with diabetes can benefit from eating this laddoo as it helps in blood sugar regulation as well.
Also read: Diabetes Diet: These 7 Herbs Can Reduce Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
Weight loss tips for wedding season
Apart from these tips to improve digestion, there is a lot that you can do to maintain weight and continue with weight loss routine even during the wedding season. Delhi-based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan suggests the following tips for the same:
- Do not skip meals, try to have a balanced meal during the day including fibre-rich vegetables and fruits
- Choose low calorie foods like roasted paneer, vegetable soups, fruit chart, grilled chicken, salads, grilled fish, mattar chat and plain dosa
- Stay hydrated to curb all those unhealthy food cravings.
- Practice portion control to manage your calorie intake.
- Plan your workout to maintain weight. You can opt for short-duration-at-home workouts like HIIT or Tabata workouts.
- Opt for high protein foods like grilled chicken or fish, or paneer .
- Eliminate fried and sweetened foods from your diet
- Avoid starchy and refined carbohydrates like roti, rice, bread.
- Watch your alcohol intake. Drink a glass of water after every drink.
- Snack smartly with foods like makhanas, nuts and roated channa. Keep them with you when attending wedding.
- Switch to lemon water and stay away from aerated drinks.
"Planning your meal and workout schedule beforehand will help you manage your weight," says Monisha while adding that it is important to take sufficient rest and treat your body as priority, no matter how occupied you are.
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
(Monisha Ashokan is nutritionist at Nourish Me)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.