Diabetes Diet: These 7 Herbs Can Reduce Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
Herbs for diabetes: These herbs may not be a standalone treatment, but can provide relief from diabetes symptoms and may help control blood sugar levels, when combined with conventional treatments for diabetes.
Diabetes diet: Cinnamon is a herb that can benefit diabetics
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fenugreek seeds can help in lowering blood sugar levels
- Aloe vera can be beneficial for people with diabetes
- Giloy is an Ayurvedic plant that can control blood sugar levels
Diabetes is a lifelong condition which affects blood sugar levels and insulin levels in the body. The condition can be managed with the help of better treatment outcomes, lifestyle strategies and weight loss. A person suffering from diabetes will either not be able to produce enough insulin or it is unable to properly use the insulin it produces. There are a few herbs and supplements that may not be a standalone treatment, but can provide relief from symptoms when combined with conventional treatments for diabetes.
Diabetes diet: Herbs that can keep blood sugar under control
1. Cinnamon (Dal chini)
Cinnamon, a common kitchen ingredient, can help in blood sugar control in people with diabetes. It is a distinct flavour which imparts slight sweetness to the food it is added to. Studies have found cinnamon to be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. It can help in improving blood pressure, increasing lean body mass, improving digestion, improving insulin sensitivity and provide beneficial antioxidants to the body.
You can add cinnamon to your teas. Cinnamon is commonly used as part of khada masala that is added for tadkas to dals and sabzis. Apart from diabetes management, other benefits of including cinnamon in diet include reduction in cholesterol, improved insulin sensitivity and reduction in level of triglycerides. In case diabetics are opting for cinnamon supplements, make sure you consult a doctor first.
Also read: 13 Ways Cinnamon Is Great For Your Body
2. Bitter melon (karela)
Bitter melon or karela has been of Indian diet for ages. Studies have shown that eating bitter melon seeds, drinking pulp of the blended vegetable or drinking bitter melon juice can help in reducing blood sugar levels. The one downside of bitter melon is that it tastes bitter, but as a matter of fact, many people like the taste of this vegetable. Karela can be considered as the herb which can help in managing type 2 diabetes.
3. Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds)
Fenugreek seeds can help in lowering blood sugar levels. They contain fibre and chemicals that can slow down digestion of carbs and sugar. Regular intake of fenugreek can help in reducing blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol levels. Fenugreek leaves make for a delightful leafy green vegetable which is available during the winter season. You can drink water infused with fenugreek seeds or prepare fenugreek leaves and aloo sabzi (methi aloo).
Also read: Did You Know How Fenugreek Leaves Can Benefit You? Know The Amazing Health Benefits
4. Aloe vera
If you think that aloe vera can only provide benefits for hair and skin, then you're wrong. The plant can aid weight loss and also aid diabetes control. Antioxidants in aloe vera can help in protecting and repairing beta cells in pancreas that produce insulin. In order to use aloe for diabetes, you can drink aloe vera juice or take supplements. Make sure you check with your doctor before taking supplements.
5. Giloy
Giloy is an Ayurvedic plant that can help in controlling blood sugar levels and other symptoms of diabetes. This herb can also give a boost to your immunity. Antioxidants present in giloy can offer protection from damage caused by free radicals in the body.
In order to include giloy in your diet, you can take some giloy powder (try to get access to natural and organic source), mix it in a cup of water and leave it overnight. Start your day with this drink to stabilise blood sugar levels and manage diabetes.
Also read: Ayurveda Suggests These 5 Herbs For Better Metabolism, Digestion And Weight Loss
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.