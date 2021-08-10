From Oiling To Trimming, Popular Myths Around Hair Care Debunked By Expert
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad debunked some popular myths around hair care.
Hair care: Oil acts as a good conditioner and provides nutrition to the hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Trimming your hair can help you get rid of split ends
- Oiling regularly is crucial for healthy hair as it acts as a conditioner
- Dry shampoo will not help you clean the scalp
Often people warn us about the lack of attention we pay to our hair. They sometimes give correct suggestions but there are times when they pass on their wisdom without any scientific basis. Usually, these suggestions are based on hearsay. Dr Jaishree Sharad, a certified dermatologist from the American Academy of Dermatology, has decided to bust those myths about hair. In a video shared on her Instagram page, she has used the trending reel sound with written text to send the message unambiguously. Let's take a look these popular myths.
Hair care: Popular hair myths busted!
1. Oiling promotes hair growth-
The dermatologist busts this myth and mentions that oiling is a good conditioner to the hair and doesn't help in hair growth though.
2. Plucking one grey hair increases greying
One of the most common myths is that plucking one's grey hair increases greying. Well, the fact is hair becomes grey when the root loses pigment, according to Dr Sharad.
3. Dry shampoo is as good as wet shampoo
"Dry shampoo may soak oil but it doesn't clean the scalp," the dermatologist mentions. In order to clean you scalp, you need to wash your scalp and hair with regular scalp.
4. It is important to change your shampoo and conditioner as hair gets used to it
The dermatologist tells that stick to your favourite shampoo and conditioner that suit you well.
5. Cutting your hair will make it grow faster
Another myth is cutting the hair will make it grow faster. Again, the fact is it may only get rid of split ends.
The dermatologist regularly shares tips on hair and skincare. Recently, through another video, she explained ways to identify your skin type and care for it. The video featured fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who said she was initially confused about which skincare routine to follow. Then Dr Sharad helped her by first identifying her skin type.
She identified seven skin types, including dry, oily, and sensitive. She also had tips to identify your skin type. If you are one of those who has trouble identifying your skin type, click here to know more about it.
Be it haircare or skincare, getting into a routine is the key. Once you have found the one that works for you, you won't stray.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
