Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Shares Her Mantra To Healthy Hair After COVID Recovery
In a video clip, nutritionist Pooja Makhija listed the nutrients that can help you deal with hair fall.
Hair care: Increased stress is one of the reasons behind hair fall
- Stress and poor nutrition can lead to hair fall
- Add essential nutrients to your diet to fight hair fall
- Check with your doctor before adding these to diet
Many who have recovered from COVID-19 infection, have complained of minor side effects, of which hair fall seems to be a common one. Though it sounds trivial, it can be quite a daunting experience and celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has addressed this in a new video. In the clip, she has listed a bunch of nutrients that can help you fight this side-effect that followed their COVID battle. “Do check with your doctor/nutritionist before you start. Take care, and happy recovery,” she said.
Post-Covid Hair fall: Here's what you should eat
Makhija said the food items she would consume daily included nuts -- seven almonds and two walnuts, one teaspoon each of chia, pumpkin and flax seeds, and one teaspoon of virgin coconut oil on empty stomach. For protein, Makhija said that eggs were the best source. Three whites and one yolk should be enough, the expert said.
For vitamins, she advised taking B12 between 500 and 1,500 mcg, for the deficiency of it caused hair follicles to not form new hair. Besides, vitamin D was equally important as it prevented alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall in small patches, which at times can be unnoticeable.
The nutritionist also added that vitamin C was also crucial since the novel coronavirus causes oxidative damage and vitamin C helps address that. The celebrity nutritionist, though, suggested that one must consult a doctor before following her instructions.
Earlier this week, Makhija shed light on the benefits of goji berry and offered an alternative that is economical and easy to find — the humble Indian gooseberry or amla.
Citing some research papers, Makhija added that amla contains five times more vitamin C and 200 times more antioxidants. “The winner, either way, is crystal clear,” she wrote.
In her video, Makhija said goji berry is rich in antioxidants, keratin, vitamin C, beta carotene, and reduces inflammation and improves immunity. However, the hole it drills in your pocket is far bigger than its benefits, she said.
“Let me remind you of Indian gooseberry amla, super-rich in antioxidants, aids digestion, balances your stomach PH, reduces UTIs; it's great for lung health, heart health, etc,” she said. “Don't we have a clear winner here?”
Try these foods and say hello to happy hair!
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
