Want To Quit Smoking? Put On Your Running Shoes
Have you always been wanting to quit smoking, but just can't get rid of this health-deteriorating habit of yours, we feel your pain. But, what if we tell you that running might help you quit smoking. A recent study claims exactly this.
Running improves your blood circulation, gives you better skin, and gets you in shape.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The study was conducted by the University of British Columbia.
- Half of the participants were able to quit smoking permanently.
- 91 percent of the runners observed a reduction in their smoking.
The study was conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada.
In it, a national level initiative termed, 'Run To Quit' was evaluated wherein the participants were required to indulge in a group-based running program with the purpose of quitting smoking.
It was found that nearly 91 per cent of the participants saw considersble reduction in their smoking, while nearly half of them (50.8%) were able to quit smoking permanently, after the end of a 10-week program.
Lead author, Carly Priebe, a postdoctoral student at UCB said, "This shows that physical activity can be a successful smoking-cessation aid and that a community-based program might offer that. Because doing it on your own is very difficult."
The findings of the study were reported in the journal, 'Mental Health and Physical Activity.'
A total of 168 smokers had registered for the 2017 Run To Quit Program, out of which only 72 remained until the final week and 37 of them claimed that they had quit smoking, thereafter verified by carbon-monoxide testing.
The program also resulted in better mental health for participants and a decrease of as much as one-third in their average carbon-monoxide levels.
"Even if someone wasn't able to fully quit, reducing their smoking is great," according to Priebe.
"But it's also about just being active. Most of the participants were new to running, and if it's something that can become part of their lifestyle then there are health benefits that may counteract some of their smoking behaviours," Priebe added.
Running is generally known to have many a health benefits as such improving our blood circulation, better our skin, and keep us in shape.
