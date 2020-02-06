Want To Be Disease-Free? This One Lifestyle Change Is All You Need!
Staying happy is important to stay stress-free and disease-free
HIGHLIGHTS
- Unhappiness comes from unhappy thoughts
- Do not feed unhappy thoughts
- Staying happy is important to stay healthy and disease-free
Some of the most common diseases like obesity, diabetes, PCOD and thyroid are related to poor lifestyle. A poor lifestyle is a combination of poor eating habits, lack of exercise, smoking, drinking alcohol regularly and irresponsibly, chronic stress, anxiety and lack of sleep. According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, one thing which is common in people with lifestyle is unhappiness. Unhappiness, he says, is the major cause of most lifestyle-related diseases. It is important to understand that happiness is something which you cannot seek from outside or from someone else and should come from within.
How being unhappy can lead to lifestyle-related diseases
As part of a live session on Facebook, Luke says that unhappiness causes discomfort. Too much of discomfort ultimately leads to development of a disease. "Unhappiness comes from unhappy thoughts. Your thoughts are everything," says Luke.
The idea is to understand that even one happy unhappy or negative thought can make you feel uncomfortable and stressed, and ultimately affect your health negatively.
Your thoughts make up your feelings. So, the amount of time you spend on a thought, be it happy or unhappy, is going to affect your feeling and mood.
"You are going to experience both happy and unhappy, jealous or angry, positive or negative thoughts. What matters is how much attention you pay to each of these thoughts," Luke explains.
Happiness exists independently of circumstances and conditions. As mentioned above, it comes from within and is not dependent on anything or anyone. So, a boss' feedback, an increment letter or a perfect life partner are not factors that are going to make you happy.
Happiness cannot have conditions. Conditioning it with a certain amount of money or any other kind of gain is going to make you miserable and prone to diseases.
Thus, it is important to decide that you need to be happy by thinking of the things that are going well for you at the moment. It is important for both your physical and mental health.
Pay less attention to unhappy thoughts. Stop feeding them as unhappy thoughts lead to unhappy feelings. Do not expect your happiness from someone else. It is your responsibility and once you decide it, there is nothing that can stop you from being happy, stress-free and disease-free.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
