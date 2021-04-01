Walking Benefits: Weight Loss, Lower Stress And Other Ways This Simple Activity Can Help You
Weight Loss: Over the years, we have been hearing about how walking is one of the best and most holistic forms of physical exercise is. We are well-aware of the numerous health benefits that this simple activity has to offer. Right from abating the risks of heart diseases, keeping cholesterol levels in check, maintaining bone density to inducing weight loss, it is one habit that one must inculcate as the first step towards a healthy life.
Besides improving an individual's physical parameters, walking plays a crucial role in maintaining and improving his/her mental health. We live in a world, which is dominated by the daily struggles of a fast-paced life. Modern-day individuals not only feel pressure from the professional front but are also bogged down by numerous personal issues. While tackling and dealing with all these day-to-day troubles, one may often find oneself suffering from the most common devil - stress. Besides impacting a person's mental peace, self-perception, and overall personality, it has adverse effects on the body as well. Chest pain, exhaustion, tiredness, dizziness, and digestive problems are some of the many harmful symptoms induced by stress.
However, the remedy to all these perils may lie in a simple walk.
Walking benefits: Here is how a walk a day will help in keeping your stress at bay:
1. Establishes a meditative state
Research published by U.K. based scientists at the Heriot-Watt University, suggests that taking a walk in green spaces tends to create a calming state of mind. Such activity is said to induce involuntary attention, which means it keeps distractive thoughts away whilst allowing one to reflect. Entering in a meditative state puts a person's mind at ease; it curbs all the unnecessary worries and leaves one with a clearer headspace, consequently improving productivity.
2. Leaves a relaxing effect
Spending time outdoors, surrounded by the goodness of Mother Nature has always been linked to stress reduction. Apart from having a relaxing effect, walking leads to improved energy levels and helps minimise lethargy. A recent study conducted at the University of Michigan supports this theory, revealing that walking outdoors can boost one's memory and attention by up to 20%.
3. Induces stress-busting endorphins
Endorphin is a wonder chemical that has the power to put our mind to ease and relieve us from the perils of stress, but it doesn't come to our rescue as per our wish and demand; instead, it needs to be kicked in. Walking is the easiest form of physical activity that triggers the release of endorphins, simultaneously soothing the brain. The higher the level of this chemical in one's system, the higher are the chances of maintained well-being of an individual. Besides, it even helps the body by relieving it from stress-induced physical pain.
4. Encourages introspection
The great philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche had rightly said, "All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking." When a person begins to walk, the blood flow to his/her brain automatically increases, allowing increased clarity. It enables an individual to concentrate better and look at a problem from every angle without being distracted. It helps in improving creativity as well as facilitating solutions and ideas.
Walking, though simple, is one of the easiest and most effective forms of physical activity. The benefits one can reap from just one single activity are immense. However, consistency and determination are the prerequisites for enjoying the advantages it has to offer. A regular walk of 20-30 minutes in a nearby park, beach, or lake is more than enough for maintaining a stress-free and healthy life. If fitness is your goal and stress is your biggest enemy, then you will find a one-stop solution to all your problems just by walking.
(Shivjeet Ghatge, Fitness Expert, CEO & Cofounder, StepSetGo)
