A Diet Low In Vitamin K May Impact Memory And Accelerate Cognitive Decline
Vitamin K is an essential fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in several bodily functions, primarily in blood clotting and bone health. It comes in two main forms: K1 (phylloquinone), which is found primarily in green leafy vegetables, and K2 (menaquinone), which is found in fermented foods and animal products.
A healthy diet nourishes your body as well as the brain. So, if you are experiencing memory-related issues, nutritional deficiency could be the culprit. A recent study has revealed that a deficiency of vitamin K may impair memory and accelerate cognitive decline.
A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition explored the effect of vitamin K on cognitive function in mice. The study revealed that mice with lower vitamin K levels in the brain had poorer cognitive function than mice that did not receive the low vitamin K diet. The findings point to the importance of vitamin K and the need for more extensive research in this area.
Unlike many other vitamins, vitamin K is not typically used as a dietary supplement.
Vitamin K keeps your bones strong and helps you prevent low bone density. Some studies suggest that consuming vitamin K-rich foods can help lower your chances of bone fractures and low bone density (osteopenia).
Vitamin K also helps boost heart health by reducing inflammation. It also helps prevent calcium buildup.
Symptoms of vitamin K deficiency
Low levels of vitamin K can raise the risk of uncontrolled bleeding. Some early symptoms of vitamin K deficiency include:
- Feeling sleepy
- Vomiting
- Seizures
- Bruising
- Nosebleeds
- Pale skin
- Jaundice
Food sources of vitamin K
- Leafy greens: Kale, spinach
- Vegetables: Broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage
- Fermented foods
- Meats, dairy products and eggs
- Fruits: Blueberries and figs
Incorporating a variety of these foods into your diet can help ensure you meet your vitamin K needs, supporting your cognitive health and overall well-being.
