Vitamin D Deficiency: Know Why You Should Get Your Levels Checked

Vitamin D helps with calcium absorption in the body. Low levels of vitamin D and calcium can increase the risk of bone-related conditions.
Vitamin D helps boost immunity

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. It helps with calcium absorption, supports your immune system, regulates your mood and boosts heart health. However, vitamin D deficiency is more common than you think. Studies suggest that a significant percentage of people around the world have insufficient levels of vitamin D. Factors that contribute to deficiency include limited sunlight exposure, particularly in northern latitudes or during winter months, dietary restrictions and certain health conditions that affect absorption.

The need for vitamin D test

Vitamin D deficiency is widely prevalent across the world. Insufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can trigger the risk of several health issues and contribute to many complications. Therefore, it is important to get your vitamin D levels checked on a regular basis. Timely diagnosis of vitamin D deficiency can help manage it with dietary modifications and supplementation.



The adverse effects of vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to a variety of health issues. Some of these include:



Poor bone health

Vitamin D helps with calcium absorption in the body. Low levels of vitamin D and calcium can increase the risk of bone-related conditions.

Muscle weakness

Low levels of vitamin D can contribute to muscle weakness and pain.

Fatigue

Studies suggest that individuals with vitamin D deficiency are often fatigued and have low energy levels.

Mood swings

According to research, vitamin D supplementation helps reduce symptoms of depression.

Poor immunity

Vitamin D plays a role in immune function, and a deficiency may increase susceptibility to infections and autoimmune diseases.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, get your vitamin D levels checked. Also, consult an expert before adding supplements to your diet.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

