Atal Bihari Vajpayee Diagnosed With UTI: Know All About It
Vajpayee diagnosed with UTI: On June 11, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS for a urinary tract infection (UTI). Know about the symptoms, treatment and prevention of UTI.
Vajpayee was admitted after complaints of respiratory tract infection and kidney issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is diagnosed with UTI
- In some rare cases, UTIs can be life threatening
- Symptoms of UTI include vomiting, chills, fever, nausea and rectal pain
Symptoms of UTI in men
Symptoms of UTI in men are similar to symptoms of UTI in women. However, men may experience the additional symptom of rectal pain.
UTI treatment
Treatment of UTI depends on the cause of UTI. After determining which organism has caused the infection, the doctors will see which treatment is required to deal with it. Usually, UTIs are caused by bacteria, which can be treated with the help of antibiotics. UTIs caused by viruses or fungi can also be treated with medications and antifungals.
Causes and risk factors of UTIs
Anything which causes irritation in the urinary tract can cause UTIs. Other factors like age, reduced mobility after surgery, kidney stones, previous UTI, blockages or obstructions in urinary tract such enlarged prostate, poorly controlled diabetes, pregnancy and a weak immune system are all causes of urinary tract infections.
UTIs can be prevented by taking a few steps like drinking around 8 glasses of water daily and avoiding holding urine for long periods of time. In case you are going through any urinary incontinence of experience any difficult in emptying your bladder fully, you must get it checked by a doctor.
However, it has to be noted here that UTIs are more common in women than men.
Antibiotics for UTI
The kind of antibiotics used for UTI treatment will depend on which part of the tract is involved. Oral antibiotics are used for treatment of UTIs in the lower tract. Intravenous antibiotics are required for UTIs in the upper tract. These antibiotics are put directly in your veins.
Home remedies for UTI
Apart from drinking lots of water and avoiding to hold in urine for a long time, there are some home remedies which can be helpful in treatment of UTI. These home remedies help in clearing your infection at a faster pace. Cranberry juice is an effective home remedy for UTI. Chemicals in cranberries help in preventing bacteria which can cause bacterial UTI by attaching to lining of your bladder.
