Atal Bihari Vajpayee Diagnosed With UTI: Know All About It

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Diagnosed With UTI: Know All About It

Vajpayee diagnosed with UTI: On June 11, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS for a urinary tract infection (UTI). Know about the symptoms, treatment and prevention of UTI.
  Updated: Jun 13, 2018
3-Min Read
Vajpayee was admitted after complaints of respiratory tract infection and kidney issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is diagnosed with UTI
  2. In some rare cases, UTIs can be life threatening
  3. Symptoms of UTI include vomiting, chills, fever, nausea and rectal pain
On June 11, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a urinary tract infection (UTI). According to the statement issued by AIIMS, Vajpayee was admitted after complaints of respiratory tract infection and kidney issues. The full details of Vajpayee's case are unknown so far. UTIs are infections caused by bacteria in any part of the urinary system including urinary bladder, urethra, ureters and kidneys. UTIs are usually caused because of infection from microbes. These microbes are too small to be seen without a microscope. Most UTIs are caused by bacteria. Some of them can be caused because of fungi and viruses too. Common symptoms of UTI include burning with urination, urinating more frequently, bloody urine, cloudy urine, urine with a strong odour, rectal pain in men and pelvic pain in women. UTIs in the upper tract are said to affect kidneys. The UTIs can be life threatening in case the bacteria moves from infected kidneys into the blood. The condition is known as urosepsis, which can cause extremely low blood pressure, shock and even death. Symptoms of UTIs in the upper tract include vomiting, fever, chills, nausea and pain and tenderness in the upper back and sides.
 
 
uti

UTIs in the upper tract are said to affect kidneys

Also read: Blood In Urine May Indicate Prostate Cancer, 10 Early Signs Of Prostate Cancer​

Symptoms of UTI in men

Symptoms of UTI in men are similar to symptoms of UTI in women. However, men may experience the additional symptom of rectal pain.

UTI treatment

Treatment of UTI depends on the cause of UTI. After determining which organism has caused the infection, the doctors will see which treatment is required to deal with it. Usually, UTIs are caused by bacteria, which can be treated with the help of antibiotics. UTIs caused by viruses or fungi can also be treated with medications and antifungals.

 
kidney

Kidney stones, enlarged prostate and blockage in urinary tract are some causes of UTI

Also read: Can Dialysis Cure Kidney Problems: All You Should Know About It

Causes and risk factors of UTIs

Anything which causes irritation in the urinary tract can cause UTIs. Other factors like age, reduced mobility after surgery, kidney stones, previous UTI, blockages or obstructions in urinary tract such enlarged prostate, poorly controlled diabetes, pregnancy and a weak immune system are all causes of urinary tract infections.

UTIs can be prevented by taking a few steps like drinking around 8 glasses of water daily and avoiding holding urine for long periods of time. In case you are going through any urinary incontinence of experience any difficult in emptying your bladder fully, you must get it checked by a doctor.

However, it has to be noted here that UTIs are more common in women than men.

Also read: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day

Antibiotics for UTI

The kind of antibiotics used for UTI treatment will depend on which part of the tract is involved. Oral antibiotics are used for treatment of UTIs in the lower tract. Intravenous antibiotics are required for UTIs in the upper tract. These antibiotics are put directly in your veins.

Home remedies for UTI

Apart from drinking lots of water and avoiding to hold in urine for a long time, there are some home remedies which can be helpful in treatment of UTI. These home remedies help in clearing your infection at a faster pace. Cranberry juice is an effective home remedy for UTI. Chemicals in cranberries help in preventing bacteria which can cause bacterial UTI by attaching to lining of your bladder.

 
cranberry juice

Cranberry juice can be an effective home remedy for prevention of UTI

Also read: Chronic Kidney Diseases: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



COMMENT

Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis

