Blood In Urine May Indicate Prostate Cancer, 10 Early Signs Of Prostate Cancer
Blood in urine can be indicative of prostate cancer. Watch out for these early signs and symptoms of prostate cancer.
Research shows that blood in urine is a potential sign of prostate cancer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blood in urine can be a potential early sign of prostate cancer
- The major trigger of prostate cancer is still unknown
- The risk of falling prey to this disease increases as a person ages
Recent study reveals that blood in urine can be a potential early sign of prostate cancer. Express.co.uk reveals that blood in urine which is clearly visible is a condition known as gross hematuria. This can turn intored, pink or cola colour.
Researchers say that if you spot blood in your urine, you must rush to a doctor. However, it does not necessarily mean that you are diagnosed with prostate cancer. Other signs of the same can be weak flow or urine or taking too long to urinate.
People may also feel the need to urinate more often or even feel like their bladder is not completely empty after urinating. Other signs include a difficulty in maintaining erection.
The major trigger of prostate cancer is still unknown. However, the risk of falling prey to this disease increases as a person ages. Prostate cancer develops very slowly in people and the victim can live for decades without experiencing the symptoms or taking a treatment for the same.
It can be removed through surgery or treated by means of a radiotherapy or hormone therapy.
Take note of these early signs and symptoms of prostate cancer:
1. Burning sensation during urinating
2. Difficulty in urinating, a sensation of something obstructing urination
3. Frequent urge to urinate at night
4. Low bladder control
5. Blood in semen
6. Erectile dysfunction
7. Pain during ejaculation
8. Swelling in the legs or the pelvic area
9. Pain in hips, legs or feet
10. Extreme bone pain which does not end, or may end in cancer
With inputs from ANI