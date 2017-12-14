Use Methi To Prevent Hair Fall, A Super Effective Home Remedy
Methi is a powerful remedy to prevent hair fall. Click here to know the recipe of hair fall prevention using methi seeds.
Prevent hair fall with the power of methi seeds
- Methi seeds are so much more than just adding flavour to your foods
- Application of warm food items to hair can loosen the hair follicles
- Use methi seeds to prevent dandruff and strengthen hair follicles
Irrespective of the reason, unhealthy lifestyle or stress, hair fall, baldness and hair thinning are common. Medicines and supplements are available to provide cure but, one must always seek help in natural home remedies and methi is one such powerful remedy. Methi or fenugreek seeds are so much more than just adding flavour to your food. This little spice is a powerful home remedy against a number of ailments, from indigestion to excess hair fall. Yes, that's what you just heard; methi is a powerful remedy against hair fall.
Potassium, Vitamin A, K, C, iron, calcium and folic acid, all these nutrients in one natural spice. Methi seeds are a storehouse of all the nutrition that you hair needs for proper growth and for restoration from damage. From preventing dandruff to strengthening hair follicles, methi seeds can do it all.
How to use methi for hair?
Ayurveda states methi as a 'warm food'. Application of warm or hot category food items to hair can loosen the hair follicles. Hence, you must soak the methi seeds in water overnight. Here's how you can use methi for preventing hair fall:
1. Methi with coconut milk and lemon
- Soak 2 tablespoons of methi seeds in water overnight.
- Grind it into a thick paste with the same water, it will turn out to be a sticky and slimy paste.
- Add one tablespoon of lemon juice and one tablespoon of coconut milk for smooth hair and preventing dandruff.
- Apply it on your roots and leave it on for 20 minutes. Massage it well on your hair and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.
2. Methi with coconut oil
This recipe will help in reducing hair fall and moisturizing hair.
- Grind two tablespoons of methi in a mixer in a powder.
- Transfer to a bowl and add coconut oil, 1 tablespoon should suffice.
- Mix it well and apply on your roots.
- Allow it to dry and then wash it off with a mild shampoo
Try this powerful remedy for your hair and see the difference.
