Urinary Incontinence: Here's What You Should Know About Loss Of Bladder Control

Urinary Incontinence: Here's What You Should Know About Loss Of Bladder Control

Urinary incontinence can be because of an underlying medical condition or because of a poor lifestyle. Temporary leakages are nothing to be worried about, but if loss of bladder control occurs regularly and is affecting your daily life, then you must pay a visit to the doctor.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:56 IST
3-Min Read
Urinary incontinence: A weak bladder because of ageing is a common cause of loss of bladder control

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Living a healthy lifestyle can prevent urinary incontinence
  2. It can occur temporarily because of drinking too much alcohol
  3. It can be treated with the help of medicines, surgery and home treatment

Urinary incontinence is a condition in which you lose control of bladder. In some cases you may empty your bladder contents completely while in others you may experience only minor leakage. Depending on what causes urinary incontinence, you may experience it temporarily or it may be chronic. Urinary incontinence is a common problem. It is more common in women aged 50 and above. As you age, the muscles that support your bladder may get weak and this may lead to urinary incontinence. Symptoms of the condition can range from mild to severe. Check with your doctor if you experience this condition as it can affect your daily life.

Causes of urinary incontinence


A number of factors can be behind urinary incontinence. A weak bladder because of ageing, physical damage to pelvic floor muscles and an enlarged prostate may be potential causes of urinary incontinence. Following are other causes of loss of bladder control:

1. Constipation

2. Interstitial cystitis

3. Side effects of blood pressure medicines or sedatives, muscles relaxants or heart medications

4. Inflammation in bladder

5. Kidney stones or bladder stones

6. Urinary tract infections

Temporary loss of bladder control can be caused because of drinking too much alcohol, caffeinated beverages or other fluids.

3fahchbg

Drinking too much alcohol can lead to temporary loss of bladder control
Also read: Night Shifts Can Affect Your Bladder And Overall Health: Here's How

Urinary incontinence can be of different types and can be triggered because of certain types of physical activity. At times you may lose bladder control when you are laughing, exercising, coughing or sneezing. You may lose bladder control after experiencing a sudden and strong urge to communicate. Minor leakages may also occur when you don't completely empty your bladder while urinating.

In case urinary incontinence is not because of an underlying medical condition, then you can prevent it by living a healthy lifestyle. Eating a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting your caffeine intake and avoiding smoking can reduce your risk of losing bladder control.

878arcg

Excessive caffeine intake can put you at risk of urinary incontinence
Also read: Many Urinal Trips In Night Hint At High Blood Pressure: Here's How

Urinary incontinence treatment

You need to seek treatment for loss of bladder control in case you find difficulty in speaking or walking, weakness or tingling in any part of your body, loss of vision or confusion, loss of bowel control and loss of consciousness.

Urinary incontinence can be treated with the help of medicines, surgery and other at-home treatments like pelvic floor exercises and bladder training. Adjustments in diet and fluid intake, using absorbent pads or undergarments and taking scheduled bathroom visits can also help you during treatment of the condition.

Also read: 5 Super Effective Home Remedies For Urinary Infection

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

