ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Night Shifts Can Affect Your Bladder And Overall Health: Here's How

Night Shifts Can Affect Your Bladder And Overall Health: Here's How

Night shift workers reported a significantly higher rate of overactive bladder, and a poorer quality of life when compared with day shift workers: study.
  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 18, 2019 02:53 IST
2-Min Read
Night Shifts Can Affect Your Bladder And Overall Health: Here

Constant night workers may have higher urinary frequency: study

Working night shifts may deteriorate your quality of life by affecting your bladder, researchers have warned.

Night shift workers reported a significantly higher rate of overactive bladder, and a poorer quality of life when compared with day shift workers, suggests the study presented at the European Association of Urology Congress in Barcelona.

They also need to pee more, said researchers, including Cosimo De Nunzio of Sant Andrea Hospital, Rome.


RELATED STORIES

Night Shifts Can Raise Risk Of Early Menopause: Study

An early menopause could also come from the stress of working late at night, as stress hormones are believed to disrupt sex hormones like oestrogen. Read here to know more.

High-Fat Diet In Elderly May Put You At A Risk Of Heart Disease And Diabetes

"This study highlights that diet and age are critical factors that have differential impact with age, and it highlights the spleen and heart as an inter-organ communication system with the immune defence system," said Ganesh Halade, Associate Professor at the University of Alabama.

"We know that long-term night work is stressful, and is associated with increased levels of health problems. This work shows that constant night workers may have a higher urinary frequency as well as a decline in their own quality of life," said De Nunzio.

"One of the most concerning things about this work is everyone in our sample was under 50. We normally expect bladder problems with older people, but here we have younger people expressing a deteriorating quality of life," the author added.

For the study, the researchers surveyed 68 men and 68 women between March and October 2018. All were workers in the Italian National Health System, with 66 of the volunteers working night shifts, on average, 11 hours per night shift.

The 70 day workers worked an average of 9.1 hours per day.

Using the generally accepted Overactive Bladder Questionnaire, the team found that those on night shift reported an average total score of 31, as against a score of 19 for those working day shifts.

The team also found that night workers scored a significantly worse quality of life, with scores of 41 against 31 with day shift workers. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Vitiligo: 10 Expert-Recommended Home Remedies To Your Rescue
Vitiligo: 10 Expert-Recommended Home Remedies To Your Rescue

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Vegan Fasting Diet Can Help Reduce Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Vitamin B Intake During Pregnancy Can Prevent Brain Ailments In Baby: Here's How

Want To Deal With Obesity, Inflammation? Drink Green Tea!

46% Indian Kids Die Of Communicable Diseases: Study

Infertility In Women Linked To Risk Of Cancer

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases