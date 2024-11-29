Holding Your Pee For Too Long? Lifestyle Coach Warns Of The Consequences
Living a healthy lifestyle is considered key to staying fit as you navigate through various stages of life. While we all understand that making healthy choices is not always easy, there is one bad habit that we can definitely avoid — holding urine in the bladder for extended periods. Though it may seem like a minor mistake initially, this habit can ultimately lead to various serious health issues over time. Life fitness coach Luke Coutinho recently shared a video on Instagram, where he discussed in detail how urinary incontinence, once primarily associated with the elderly, is now affecting the younger generation as well.
"Urinary incontinence is a big problem in our country and actually across the world. It used to be in elderly people before senior citizens, now it's across even people at a younger age," Coutinho said in the video.
While there can be several reasons for a weak bladder, one of the primary reasons behind this, according to Coutinho, is when a person holds urine in bladder for a while.
“You want to pee, but you don't pass the urine. Maybe you are stuck in traffic, engrossed in a meeting or a project and you just keep holding on,” he said, adding, “As you keep doing this, you start to decrease bladder sensitivity, your bladder muscles start to get weaker, you have more chances of UTIs and you have mostly the possibility of urine incontinence as you age.”
The fitness coach said people should understand that when they get a signal to pee, they should go to washroom and pass the urine. "That's how the body is designed to work," he said.
At times when you have to stay out for longer durations, “plan how you hydrate yourself,” said Coutinho, adding, “Before you travel or when you reach your destination, the important point is to pass urine whenever you get that signal by your bladder.”
Coutinho said often he get to see many cases where people end up having a weak bladder just because of getting into this habit of holding their urine for “so many times during their day and over the years.”
He concluded by saying, “So, we need to understand this is how we protect ourselves.”.
Overall, prioritising timely bathroom breaks and avoiding the habit of holding urine can help maintain bladder health and prevent long-term issues like urinary incontinence — so, are you taking care of your bladder health?
