Unable To Sleep? Try These Bedtime Foods And Drinks For A Good Night's Sleep
Are you not able to fall asleep night? Lack of sleep can trigger the risk of multiple diseases. To ensure better sleep you can add a few foods to your diet. Here are some food and drinks which you can consume for better sleep.
Sleep disorder: Some foods can make it easier for you to fall asleep
HIGHLIGHTS
- Inadequate sleep can increase your blood pressure
- Avoid eating just before bedtime
- Herbal teas can help you sleep better
A good night's sleep is necessary for a healthy body. Adequate sleep reduces the risk of multiple diseases and gives you the required energy to start the next day. Lack of sleep can increase the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and many other serious health conditions. Today most people find it difficult to fall asleep at night. There can be many factors which can contribute to inadequate sleep. But the requirement of proper sleep at night cannot be ignored. Your diet also leaves an impact on your sleeping pattern. Some foods can make it difficult for you to fall asleep quickly whereas others can help you sleep better. Here is a list of foods which you can add to your diet for a good night's sleep.
Foods for better sleep
1. Almonds
Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts. Almonds are loaded with nutrients and can promote better sleep. The composition of almonds makes it beneficial for better sleep. The presence of magnesium also makes is an appropriate nut which can enhance sleep. Do not consume almonds just before bed as they are high in calories. Also, check the quantity to avoid over consumption of calories.
2. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea is loaded with health benefits. It is also beneficial for diabetes patients as it can help in controlling the blood sugar levels. Chamomile tea can also help in reducing inflammation and will give you relief from symptoms of a cold. Chamomile tea boosts the feeling of relaxation and promotes sleep.
Also read: Suffering From Insomnia? Make Sure To Avoid These Foods
3. Walnuts
Walnut is another healthy nut which is extremely beneficial for heart health. Walnuts also contain magnesium which promotes sleep. You can make a mixture of walnuts and almonds to eat before bed for better sleep. Other nutrients present in walnuts which can promote sleep are potassium and micrograms of folate.
4. Warm milk
You mother or grandmother might have advised you to drink milk before going to bed. It is also a great remedy for sleeplessness. Milk contains components which can enhance sleep like vitamin D, calcium and tryptophan. Milk is extremely healthy as well. You can drink a cup of warm milk before bed time to ensure better sleep.
Also read: Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Insomnia
5. Oats
Oats are extremely nutritious which can be perfect before bed time to enhance sleep. Oats are also rich in fibre which will reduce midnight hunger pangs by keeping you full for longer. Consumption of oats can improve your digestion and it is weight loss friendly as well.
Also read: Lesser Than These Many Hours Of Sleep Can Affect Your Heart; Are You Sleeping Well?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.