Home »  Living Healthy »  Typhoid Diet: Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid If You Have Typhoid

Typhoid Diet: Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid If You Have Typhoid

The typhoid diet should make up for carbs and fat content in the body. Protein-based foods are an extremely important part of the typhoid diet.Here's what you should eat and avoid when suffering from typhoid.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 9, 2018 10:38 IST
3-Min Read
Typhoid is caused by the bacteria salmonella typhi

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Typhoid is caused by the consumption of contaminated food and water
  2. It is very important to stay hydrated during typhoid fever
  3. To avoid infection always wash vegetables and fruits before you eat
Typhoid is caused by the bacteria salmonella typhi. This bacteria is present in stagnant water, unhygienic areas, contaminated food and drinks. This disease is contagious. Symptoms of typhoid include headaches, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, constipation, chills, enlargement of spleen and liver, chest congestion, etc. Gastrointestinal problems are very common with typhoid fever. Some patients suffer from low appetite and nausea. Typhoid diet affects the quality of treatment, therefore, it should be monitored closely. When suffering from this condition, taking small amount of food at regular intervals helps maintain the strength and energy of your body. But you should also keep a check on the type of food you eat and avoid when suffering from typhoid. Usually people prefer eating bland food, as it is soothing and easy to digest. The typhoid diet should make up for carbs and fat content in the body. Protein-based foods are an extremely important part of the typhoid diet. 
 
fever

Symptoms of typhoid include headaches, fever, diarrhea,
Also read: 5 Best Home Remedies For Typhoid Fever

These foods should be a part of your typhoid diet: 

1. A high-calorie diet is recommended for all patients suffering from typhoid. High amount of calories in the body prevent the weight loss that takes place due to typhoid fever. High-calorie food items include pasta, boiled potatoes, white bread and bananas.
 

 
bananasBananas contain a lot of energy which is needed to fight typhoid fever
2. It is important to provide your body as many fluids as you can. Typhoid causes severe diarrhea and fever which can lead to dehydration. Dehydration during typhoid can lead to a lot of complications during the treatment. Eat food items that are high in water content and drink lots of fresh fruit juice.

 
juicesFresh fruit juices help in staying hydrated during typhoid
3. Eat food that is high in carbohydrate content. Semi solid food can be easy to digest for a typhoid patient. Boiled rice, baked potato and poached eggs are beneficial for the body during typhoid fever.

4. Dairy products should be consumed in high quantities when suffering from typhoid fever. 
 

honey

Consume food items with high amount of sugar like honey
 

5. A typhoid diet should include yogurt and eggs. They are easier to digest as compared to meat and can make up for protein deficiency in the body. Vegetarians can eat legumes and cottage cheese that are high in protein content too.
 

 
yogurtYogurt is good for treating typhoid and its symptoms
6. Food items rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation in the body.

Also read: 5 Amazing Home Remedies For Viral Fever That Actually Work

Foods to avoid in your typhoid diet: 

1. Avoid high fiber foods as such food items can distress your digestive system.

2. Avoid vegetables like cabbage and capsicum as they cause gas and bloating.
 

 
capsicum

Avoid capsicum as they cause gas and bloating
3. Avoid food which have strong flavour of onion and garlic.

 
garlicAvoid garlic as it can cause inflammation
4. Spicy and acetic acid foods like chilli, hot sauce and vinegar should be kept at bay.

 
chili

Chili can badly affect the patient suffering from typhoid
5. Ghee, butter, deserts and fried food items should also be avoided.

 
butterButter should be avoided during typhoid fever
 

As a precautionary measure, practice the following: 

1. Always wash vegetables and fruits before you eat.
2. Avoid places that do not maintain hygiene.
3. Wash your hands before you eat.
4. Do not buy fruits and vegetables from street vendors.
5. Drink bottled water.
6. If you ever experience symptoms of typhoid or any other related disease, immediately seek medical attention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


