Typhoid Diet: Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid If You Have Typhoid
The typhoid diet should make up for carbs and fat content in the body. Protein-based foods are an extremely important part of the typhoid diet.Here's what you should eat and avoid when suffering from typhoid.
Typhoid is caused by the bacteria salmonella typhi
HIGHLIGHTS
- Typhoid is caused by the consumption of contaminated food and water
- It is very important to stay hydrated during typhoid fever
- To avoid infection always wash vegetables and fruits before you eat
These foods should be a part of your typhoid diet:
1. A high-calorie diet is recommended for all patients suffering from typhoid. High amount of calories in the body prevent the weight loss that takes place due to typhoid fever. High-calorie food items include pasta, boiled potatoes, white bread and bananas.
2. It is important to provide your body as many fluids as you can. Typhoid causes severe diarrhea and fever which can lead to dehydration. Dehydration during typhoid can lead to a lot of complications during the treatment. Eat food items that are high in water content and drink lots of fresh fruit juice.
3. Eat food that is high in carbohydrate content. Semi solid food can be easy to digest for a typhoid patient. Boiled rice, baked potato and poached eggs are beneficial for the body during typhoid fever.
4. Dairy products should be consumed in high quantities when suffering from typhoid fever.
5. A typhoid diet should include yogurt and eggs. They are easier to digest as compared to meat and can make up for protein deficiency in the body. Vegetarians can eat legumes and cottage cheese that are high in protein content too.
6. Food items rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation in the body.
Foods to avoid in your typhoid diet:
1. Avoid high fiber foods as such food items can distress your digestive system.
2. Avoid vegetables like cabbage and capsicum as they cause gas and bloating.
3. Avoid food which have strong flavour of onion and garlic.
4. Spicy and acetic acid foods like chilli, hot sauce and vinegar should be kept at bay.
5. Ghee, butter, deserts and fried food items should also be avoided.
As a precautionary measure, practice the following:
1. Always wash vegetables and fruits before you eat.
2. Avoid places that do not maintain hygiene.
3. Wash your hands before you eat.
4. Do not buy fruits and vegetables from street vendors.
5. Drink bottled water.
6. If you ever experience symptoms of typhoid or any other related disease, immediately seek medical attention.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.