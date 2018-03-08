ASK OUR EXPERTS

Tusshar, Karan And Now Sunny Leone: Surrogacy Is No Longer A Taboo, Know All About It

Tusshar, Karan And Now Sunny Leone: Surrogacy Is No Longer A Taboo, Know All About It

Celebrities coming out in open about resorting to surrogacy is creating a wider acceptance about surrogacy as an effective solution to infertility.
  By: Garima Arora | Updated: Mar 8, 2018 05:16 IST
4-Min Read


Sunny Leone recently announced the coming of her baby boys via a surrogate

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 99% women resort to surrogacy after trying for pregnancy: Dr Rita
  2. Celebrities resorting to surrogacy is creating wider acceptance for it
  3. It makes people believe in surrogacy as a solution to infertility

Tushar Kapoor, Karan Johar and now Sunny Leone! Bollywood has been increasingly supportive about the idea of surrogacy and Sunny is the latest entrant in the bandwagon. The actress recently took to Instagram to announce that her family is now complete with the arrival of two baby boys, namely Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. The actress who had earlier adopted a baby girl - Nisha Kaur Weber - with husband Danier Weber, feels blessed to have a complete family after many years.

tushar kapoor surrogacy

Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya
Photo Credit: Instagram

There can be many reasons for surrogacy. From not opting for pregnancy to infertility or same sex couples who plan for a family, surrogacy is something that couples resort to when most possible ways of conceiving fail to make them pregnant.

Previously actor Tusshar Kapoor too was blessed with baby boy Laksshya Kapoor via surrogacy. Likewise, director Karan Johar was proud to announce his acceptance towards surrogacy by announcing the coming of twins Yash and Roohi Johar.
 

karan johar surrogacy

Karan Johar's twin children Roohi and Yash
Photo Credit: Instagram

Infertility, no longer a bane

The idea of celebrities resorting to surrogacy and talking about them publicly is a testimony to the fact that people are no more looking at infertility as a bane.

Gynaecologist Dr Rita Bakshi agrees. She says, "I really like that celebrities have got the whole issue of infertility and the available services related to it out in the open. This has made the masses - who were shying away from surrogacy or were considering it as a taboo - convinced about looking for solutions for infertility with wider acceptance."
 

 
 

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on


According to Dr Rita, the idea of celebrities openly talking about surrogacy makes sense in times when even marriage is no longer considered as an essential institution. "Surrogacy provides a solution to people who have tried all methods of conceiving but have failed to do so."

All women want to experience motherhood

Dr Rita highlights the fact that all women, including celebrities, will try or must have tried everything before resorting to surrogacy. "Putting the seed into the fertile soil of a surrogate works for wonders for people who have gone through the cycle again and again, and are emotionally traumatised by the process," she says.

99% women who resort to surrogacy are those who have tried pregnancy in many ways but have failed. "Actresses like Kareena Kapoor or Shilpa Shetty have gone through pregnancy themselves - disregarding factors like their figure or other requirements of the glam world. You may be a model or a big star. But the fact remains that every woman would like to experience motherhood," shares Dr Rita.

karan johar surrogacy

Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur and Karan Johar with baby Yash
Photo Credit: Instagram

How celebrities are helping the cause of surrogacy

Just like people begin to follow the hair styles or a trend of clothes that celebrities follow, they become more accepting to concerns like surrogacy after celebrities showcase their acceptance to the same. "It is easier for the public to believe in the idea of surrogacy," says Dr Rita.

How it is helping the health sector

"Celebrities are representatives of the normal population," says Dr Rita and adds, "It shows that surrogacy is really happening in the society. This is helpful because it makes it easier for us to explain to the people about the concern. It is helping the larger cause of surrogacy and infertility in a big manner."

(Dr Rita Bakshi is Chairperson of the International Fertility Centre)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



