Are You Diabetic? Follow These Footcare Tips Today For Better Health
Diabetics are particularly prone to foot-related issues due to poor blood circulation and nerve damage caused by prolonged high blood sugar levels. This can lead to reduced sensation in the feet, making it hard to notice injuries, cuts, blisters, or infections. Additionally, impaired circulation slows healing, increasing the risk of ulcers, infections, or even gangrene. If left untreated, these problems can lead to serious complications, sometimes requiring amputation. Keep reading as we share a list of footcare tips you must follow as a diabetic.
10 Footcare tips diabetics must follow for better health
1. Inspect your feet daily
Check your feet every day for cuts, blisters, redness, swelling, or nail problems. Use a mirror to see the bottoms of your feet or ask someone to help. Catching small issues early can prevent them from developing into serious infections or ulcers.
2. Wash and dry your feet properly
Wash your feet daily in lukewarm (not hot) water using mild soap. Dry them thoroughly, especially between the toes, as moisture can promote fungal infections. Avoid soaking your feet for long periods, which can dry out the skin.
3. Moisturise daily
Apply a good-quality moisturiser to keep the skin on your feet soft and prevent cracking. However, avoid applying lotion between your toes, as excess moisture in those areas can lead to fungal growth or infections.
4. Trim nails carefully
Trim your toenails straight across and file the edges to avoid ingrown nails. Avoid cutting them too short or digging into the sides. If you have trouble seeing or reaching your feet, consider getting help from a healthcare professional or podiatrist.
5. Always wear proper footwear
Wear well-fitting shoes that protect your feet from injuries. Avoid walking barefoot even indoors as small objects or injuries may go unnoticed and worsen. Diabetic shoes or padded socks may also help reduce pressure and friction.
6. Check shoes before wearing
Before putting on your shoes, check the inside for pebbles, sharp objects, or irregular seams that could cause blisters or sores. Even small irritants can be harmful if unnoticed due to reduced sensation in diabetic feet.
7. Avoid tight socks and elastic bands
Choose loose-fitting, breathable socks made of cotton or moisture-wicking fabric. Avoid socks with tight bands or thick seams, which can restrict circulation or create friction that may lead to blisters.
8. Control your blood sugar levels
Good blood sugar control is key to preventing diabetic neuropathy and improving circulation. Maintaining target glucose levels helps reduce nerve damage and improves the healing ability of foot tissues.
9. Quit smoking
Smoking narrows blood vessels and reduces circulation, which worsens foot problems in diabetics. Quitting smoking improves blood flow, enhances healing, and significantly reduces the risk of foot ulcers and amputations.
10. Get regular foot exams
Schedule regular foot check-ups with your doctor or a podiatrist, especially if you've had past foot issues. Routine exams can catch early signs of neuropathy, circulation problems, or deformities before they become serious.
