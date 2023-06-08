Try These Simple Home Remedies To Reduce Inflammation
Inflammation can cause discomfort and affect overall health. Follow these simple home remedies to reduce inflammation.
Trying these home remedies into your daily routine can help reduce chronic inflammation
Inflammation is a natural response of the body's immune system to harmful stimuli, such as injury, infection, or toxins. The purpose of the inflammatory response is to protect the body and initiate the healing process. It is characterised by swelling, redness, heat, and pain in the affected area.
While inflammation is an essential part of the body's healing process, chronic inflammation can be harmful and could lead to various diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and even cancer. Chronic inflammation is typically caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, stress, environmental toxins, or genetics.
Luckily, inflammation can be reduced through medication, healthy lifestyle changes and simple home remedies. In this article, we share how some simple home remedies and practices can help reduce inflammation in the body.
8 Simple home remedies that can help reduce inflammation:
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is a spice commonly used in Indian dishes, and it contains a compound called curcumin that has anti-inflammatory properties. You can add turmeric to your meals or drink turmeric tea to harness its benefits. Turmeric also helps boost immunity which directly reduces the risk of developing diseases that might cause inflammation in the future.
2. Ginger
Ginger has been traditionally used to reduce inflammation and improve digestion. You can add fresh ginger to your meals, drink ginger tea, or take ginger supplements to reap its anti-inflammatory benefits. Similar to turmeric, ginger also boosts immunity.
3. Omega-3 fatty acids
Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fatty fish, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts can help reduce inflammation in the body. You can incorporate these foods into your daily diet to get the required dose of omega-3s.
4. Garlic
Garlic contains a compound called allicin that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. You can add fresh garlic to your meals or take garlic supplements to benefit from its anti-inflammatory effects.
5. Green tea
Green tea is a powerful antioxidant that can reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health. You can drink 2-3 cups of green tea per day to enjoy its anti-inflammatory properties.
6. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise can help reduce inflammation by improving blood flow and reducing stress. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling, at least 5 days per week.
7. Proper sleep
Lack of sleep can lead to chronic inflammation. It is essential to get 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night to reduce inflammation in the body. Sleep hygiene is also an essential factor. Make sure you not only get good quantity but also good quality sleep.
8. Avoid inflammatory foods
Certain foods can trigger inflammation in the body, such as processed foods, sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates, and trans fats. Limiting the intake of these foods can help reduce inflammation. Similarly, eating healthy is beneficial in reducing inflammation.
In conclusion, incorporating these home remedies into your daily routine can help reduce chronic inflammation and improve your overall health. It is always advised to speak to a medical professional if you experience persistent inflammation or pain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
