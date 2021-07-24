Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija lists out three simple and easily available home remedies that will protect you and your family from monsoon-related illnesses
The risk of catching infections increases during monsoon
HIGHLIGHTS
- During the monsoon season eat a healthy diet to build immunity
- Add mulethi and turmeric to your monsoon diet
- Do not forget to stay hydrated during the rainy season
Monsoon brings with it pleasant weather, lush greenery, and much-needed relief from the sweltering summer heat. But along with this, the monsoon is also the harbinger of several illnesses and infections. This is because of a change in the season and waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a video on her Instagram timeline explaining the benefits of eating 3 simple natural medicinal herbs that can prevent infections. Pooja captioned the video, “The monsoon season is associated with infections and diseases, mainly because of the change in weather, drop in humidity, waterlogging, mosquito breeding. Protect yourself and your loved ones with these simple kitchen pharmacy tools.”
The three home remedies for monsoon are:
1. Mulethi or Licorice: Mulethi is an age-old ayurvedic remedy for cold, congestion, and sore throat. You can grind the root into a powder or boil it like a kadha to help protect yourself and your family from illness.
2. Curcumin: Curcumin is a natural antibiotic. It is a bright yellow chemical produced by plants of the Curcuma longa species. Curcuminoids are present naturally in turmeric. It is anti-inflammatory. Pooja suggests using natural curcumin first rather than opting for the pharmaceutical one.
3. Garlic: Eating raw garlic cloves first thing in the morning on an empty stomach has innumerable health benefits. Garlic is anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antifungal, and antiprotozoal. It is the best home remedy for persistent cold and cough, it helps rid the body of mucus formation. Allicin is the active compound in garlic that gets activated when you cut or crush it.
Watch the video here:
Earlier this month, Pooja had shared another post highlighting the importance of staying hydrated during the monsoon. She said that during the monsoon, the humidity saps a lot of water from the body, and reminded her Instagram followers to stay hydrated even as it rains. Click here to find out what Pooja had to say about the importance of staying hydrated during the monsoon.
In January, Pooja had shared the importance of including turmeric and curcumin into your diet along with their innumerable health benefits. Pooja also listed out important superfoods that should be included in your regular diet to help boost immunity and improve overall health and well-being. Read all about it here.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
