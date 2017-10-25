Top 5 Ways To Lose Weight These Coming Winters
Winter is not synonymous to weight gain. Here's how you can stay fit and in shape during winters.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercising in colder weather may help you burn more calories
- 10-15 minutes of shivering can help lose weight
- Being in a mild cold temperature can increase the rate of burning energy
The time for cozy blankets, warm sheets and sipping hot cups of coffee is soon approaching. As much as we love to laze around during the chilly breeze of winter, the motivation to leave the bed early in the morning for a physical workout gets all the more difficult than it already is. More so, there is an increase appetite which many of us experience. And thus, more hunger pangs, and even more cravings. So before it gets too late and you end up being unprepared for a summer body by the end of the season, here are five ways that can help you lose weight during winter:
1. Winter walks
Instead of seeing the awful side of getting out of your bed, put on your favourite layers of jackets, pullovers and sweatshirts, and head out for a nice and peaceful winter walk. According to exercise psychologists, exercising in colder weather may help you burn more calories. Taking a walk at a comfortable pace along with fast-pace walks in periodical intervals will help you lose weight in winter.
2. Bring your gym home
We understand that a great deal of gym motivation is required every morning when the temperature hits as low as 5 degrees. So, how about you bring your gym home? Exercises like jumping jacks, skipping, yoga, leg-raises etc can be easily done at home. Additionally, replace dumbbells with water bottles - a solution to many weight training exercises.
3. Workout as you shiver
One of the very first things we experience immediately after we remove our quilts or our layers is shivering. And guess what! To our sheer delight, those 10-15 minutes of shivering have been proven by scientists as an effective way to lose weight. Scientists claim that an average of 15 minutes of shivering is equivalent to an hour-long moderate exercise. Exercise couldn't get any easier!
4. Staying a little cold is not so bad
According to a research conducted by scientists at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, being in a mild cold temperature (more than the one which causes shivering) can increase the rate of burning energy from three to 30 per cent. So how about you bear that cold and let some laziness sink in, for good?
5. Portion control for endless cravings
Yes, when the weather takes a toll on you, comfort foods, desserts and high-calorie dry fruits works wonders to make you feel a little warmth. But we all have full control on how much we eat. A little cutting down on desserts, and less portions of comfort food will help you relish everything the season has to offer.
Winter is coming, and so is good health...isn't it!