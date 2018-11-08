Top 5 Natural Ways Which Can Help Treat Piles At Home
Piles, often go away on their own without treatment in a couple of weeks. Fortunately, there are several effective home remedies for haemorrhoids that can help deal with or even avoid haemorrhoids.
Haemorrhoids are masses, clumps, cushions of tissue full of blood vessels.
Piles are swelling or swollen haemorrhoids that occur inside and around the anus, and along the anal canal. Haemorrhoids are masses, clumps, cushions of tissue full of blood vessels which support the tissue, muscle and elastic fibers in the anal canal. Everyone has haemorrhoids. However, when the haemorrhoids guarding the anal passage become too big due to inflammation, the vein walls stretch, thin and gets irritated while passing the bowel movements. This is when piles develop. They become a problem when haemorrhoids start become itchy, cause pain or bleed. Piles are generally caused due to constipation, diarrhea, during pregnancy, diet lacking in fiber, lifting heavy weights or straining while passing stool. Piles, often go away on their own without treatment in a couple of weeks. Fortunately, several effective home remedies and lifestyle changes can help deal with or even avoid haemorrhoids.
Top 5 home remedies to cure piles fast:
1. Warm water baths:
Sitting in a tub of warm water may help ease the swelling and reduce irritation caused by hemorrhoids. You can also add other ingredients to the water in order to help reduce symptoms even further. These ingredients can include a cup of Epsom salts or apple cider vinegar.
2. Coconut oil:
Everyone knows the several health benefits that the coconut oil offers. Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer, which may also help with hemorrhoid symptoms. Applying coconut oil may reduce the irritation and swelling, and it may also help reduce the urge to scratch.
3. Fiber-rich diet:
Diets high in fiber is very important for digestive health, especially when it comes to bowel movements. Fiber can absorb water, which helps to both soften the stool and give it more body. This makes it easier to pass. Include lots of fruits, legumes, whole grains and vegetables in your diet. Also, try avoiding processed and junk food.
4. Fluids:
Drinking plenty of liquid throughout the day will help keep the stool soft and manageable as it works its way through the intestines. The result is a much softer stool that takes less energy to pass and causes less irritation to the hemorrhoids. You should drink plenty of water all day long or other drinks like lime water or coconut water that soothes your stomach and are good for digestion.
5. Ice packs:
Ice packs can be an effective home remedy if you have piles. Applying ice or cold packs to the hemorrhoid may also be helpful in relieving pain and inflammation. You can put a small cold pack on the spot which is troublesome several times a day. It can help relieve you of pain and bring down the swelling for a little time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
