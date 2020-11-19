Diet Tips For Piles: Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid To Fight Hemorrhoids
Diet for piles: What you eat affects this condition majorly. Foods rich in fibre can ease the symptoms of piles while other can make it worse. Here's a list of foods you should eat and avoid of suffering from piles.
Fibre-rich foods can help reduce constipation and piles discomfort
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hemorrhoids is also known as piles commonly
- A large population suffer from piles and are not aware of it
- Unhealthy diet can trigger piles symptoms
Piles or hemorrhoids are swellings within the rectum or around the anus that consist of swollen blood vessels. Piles in the majority of cases are light and most people are uninformed of their existence. Serious cases however have bleeding bright red blood and itching after the stools. Piles are common but the exact cause of this condition is unknown as many people do not consult their doctor for piles due to societal stigma and embarrassment. It is estimated that almost half of the population above 50 years of age suffer from piles.
Food plays a very important role in this condition. Certain types of food can worsen piles and some foods can make it better naturally. However, if you don't seem to improve or worsen, see your doctor for the best treatment. Whether or not you are suffering from piles, it is important to eat a healthy balanced diet that contains sufficient fibre. People with this condition are recommended to eat a lot of fibre. Fibre makes stools softer, making it easy to pass them out. It is also important to eat a lot of liquids in the form of water and fruit juices. There are a number of foods that worsen the condition of piles. Foods that are low in fibre should be avoided as they increase constipation which triggers piles.
Here are some diet do's and don'ts people with piles should follow-
Avoid these-
- Dairy products such as milk, curd etc
- Red meat or processed meats because these are low in fibre and also consume a lot of time to digest which leads to constipation
- Fried food: This is probably the most difficult food type to avoid but they must be avoided as they are bad for your digestive tract
- Salty food causes bloating and makes the condition severe
- Spicy foods: Not necessarily low in fiber, spicy food may increase pain and causes discomfort
- Caffeinated beverages, especially coffee, may stiffen your stools and make it more painful.
- Alcohol: Like caffeinated beverages, alcoholic drinks can dry up your stools and increase the pain
Eat these-
- Add foods that are high fibre in the diet through whole grain like barley, quinoa, brown rice, oats and legumes etc.
- Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage, zucchini, pumpkin, bell peppers, cucumber etc. Fruits like melon, pear, apples, banana and prunes
- Keep yourself hydrated at all times
Also,
Maintain a healthy weight through regular exercises
To calm the pain sit in a warm bath or use an ice pack
(Dr. Nanda Rajaneesh is a Surgical Oncologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital Koramangala, Bangalore)
