Diet Tips For Piles: Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid To Fight Hemorrhoids

Diet Tips For Piles: Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid To Fight Hemorrhoids

Diet for piles: What you eat affects this condition majorly. Foods rich in fibre can ease the symptoms of piles while other can make it worse. Here's a list of foods you should eat and avoid of suffering from piles.
  By: Dr Nanda Rajaneesh  Updated: Nov 19, 2020 07:23 IST
3-Min Read
Diet Tips For Piles: Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid To Fight Hemorrhoids

Fibre-rich foods can help reduce constipation and piles discomfort

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Hemorrhoids is also known as piles commonly
  2. A large population suffer from piles and are not aware of it
  3. Unhealthy diet can trigger piles symptoms

Piles or hemorrhoids are swellings within the rectum or around the anus that consist of swollen blood vessels. Piles in the majority of cases are light and most people are uninformed of their existence. Serious cases however have bleeding bright red blood and itching after the stools. Piles are common but the exact cause of this condition is unknown as many people do not consult their doctor for piles due to societal stigma and embarrassment. It is estimated that almost half of the population above 50 years of age suffer from piles.

Food plays a very important role in this condition. Certain types of food can worsen piles and some foods can make it better naturally. However, if you don't seem to improve or worsen, see your doctor for the best treatment. Whether or not you are suffering from piles, it is important to eat a healthy balanced diet that contains sufficient fibre. People with this condition are recommended to eat a lot of fibre. Fibre makes stools softer, making it easy to pass them out. It is also important to eat a lot of liquids in the form of water and fruit juices. There are a number of foods that worsen the condition of piles. Foods that are low in fibre should be avoided as they increase constipation which triggers piles.


Here are some diet do's and don'ts people with piles should follow-

Newsbeep

Avoid these-

  • Dairy products such as milk, curd etc
  • Red meat or processed meats because these are low in fibre and also consume a lot of time to digest which leads to constipation
  • Fried food: This is probably the most difficult food type to avoid but they must be avoided as they are bad for your digestive tract
  • Salty food causes bloating and makes the condition severe
  • Spicy foods: Not necessarily low in fiber, spicy food may increase pain and causes discomfort
  • Caffeinated beverages, especially coffee, may stiffen your stools and make it more painful.
  • Alcohol: Like caffeinated beverages, alcoholic drinks can dry up your stools and increase the pain

Also read: Forget Surgery, These Home Remedies For Piles And Hemorrhoids By Luke Coutinho Will Help You Provide Instant Relief

l8gehq98

Avoid too much caffeine to prevent worsening of piles
Photo Credit: iStock

Eat these-

  • Add foods that are high fibre in the diet through whole grain like barley, quinoa, brown rice, oats and legumes etc.
  • Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage, zucchini, pumpkin, bell peppers, cucumber etc. Fruits like melon, pear, apples, banana and prunes
  • Keep yourself hydrated at all times

Also read: Top 5 Natural Ways Which Can Help Treat Piles At Home

e7lnhm38

Add fibre to diet and stay hydrated to avoid constipation
Photo Credit: iStock

Also,

Maintain a healthy weight through regular exercises

To calm the pain sit in a warm bath or use an ice pack


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr. Nanda Rajaneesh is a Surgical Oncologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital Koramangala, Bangalore)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

