Anal Cancer Or Haemorrhoids? Here Are The Symptoms
This article highlights the symptoms of both health conditions and provides guidance on when to consult a doctor.
Anal Cancer Or Haemorrhoids? Here Are The Symptoms
Anal cancer and haemorrhoids share similar symptoms, often leading to confusion and delayed diagnosis. Both conditions can cause rectal bleeding, discomfort, and swelling, making it crucial to differentiate between them for proper treatment. While haemorrhoids are swollen blood vessels that cause irritation, anal cancer is a more serious condition that requires medical intervention. Recognising the key differences between the two can help in seeking timely medical advice. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), early detection of cancer significantly improves treatment outcomes. Although both conditions affect the anal region, their causes and health implications are different. Understanding their symptoms is key to determining the next steps for diagnosis and treatment. This article highlights the symptoms of both health conditions and provides guidance on when to consult a doctor.
Symptoms of haemorrhoids
Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, occur when veins in the rectal or anal area become swollen due to strain. Common causes include chronic constipation, pregnancy, and prolonged sitting. Symptoms of haemorrhoids include the following.
1. Rectal bleeding
Bright red blood on toilet paper or in the toilet bowl after a bowel movement is a common sign of haemorrhoids.
2. Itching and irritation
The swollen veins may cause discomfort and itchiness around the anus.
3. Pain or discomfort
Internal haemorrhoids are usually painless but can bleed, while external haemorrhoids may cause pain and swelling.
4. A lump near the anus
A small lump may form due to clotting in an external haemorrhoid, which can be painful and tender.
Symptoms of anal cancer
Anal cancer is a rare form of cancer that develops in the tissues of the anal canal. It is commonly linked to human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Symptoms of anal cancer include the following.
1. Unexplained rectal bleeding
Unlike haemorrhoids, bleeding from anal cancer may occur without bowel movements.
2. Persistent anal pain
A dull, aching pain that does not subside over time is a warning sign.
3. Changes in bowel habits
Chronic diarrhoea, constipation, or a feeling of incomplete bowel evacuation may indicate anal cancer.
4. Lumps or mass in the anal area
Unlike haemorrhoids, cancerous growths do not shrink or disappear on their own.
5. Unusual anal discharge
A mucus-like discharge or pus may indicate an underlying infection or cancer.
Risk factors for anal cancer and haemorrhoids
Certain factors increase the risk of developing these health conditions.
1. Risk factors for haemorrhoids
Chronic constipation, excessive straining, low-fibre diet, obesity, and prolonged sitting.
2. Risk factors for anal cancer
HPV infection, weakened immune system, smoking, and a history of anal warts.
When to see a doctor
A doctor may recommend tests such as an anoscopy, biopsy, or imaging scans to determine the cause of the symptoms. It is important to seek medical advice if the following symptoms persist.
1. Rectal bleeding persists despite home treatment.
2. A lump in the anal area does not go away or keeps growing.
3. There are unexplained changes in bowel habits lasting more than a few weeks.
4. There is persistent anal pain or discharge.
While haemorrhoids are a common and treatable condition, persistent symptoms should not be ignored, as they may indicate anal cancer. Identifying the key differences and seeking medical attention for unusual symptoms can help in early diagnosis and treatment. The American Cancer Society (ACS) advises that routine check-ups and screenings are crucial for those at high risk of anal cancer. If you experience prolonged rectal discomfort or bleeding, consulting a healthcare professional is the best course of action.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.