Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Never Work: Don't Try These
We bet you didn't know about these!
Not all home remedies for gray hair reap you the desired results
HIGHLIGHTS
- Curry leaves do not work well for gray hair
- Vitamin C in lemon is a bleaching agent
- Sulphur compounds in garlic do not prevent gray hair
When it comes to reversing hair graying, the best and safest technique is using home remedies. They are much safer than the chemical dyes available in the market. But many-a-times we end up following them blindly. It is not a very wise decision to follow anything that says 'home remedies' or 'safer techniques', because sometimes these turn out to be a complete waste of time. Remember, not all home remedies reap you the desired results. Here's a list of the top 5 home remedies for gray hair that never work. Take a look.
1. Curry leaves (kadi patta)
This inexpensive and widely available home remedy for gray hair is actually not quite effective when it comes to gray hair. It doesn't serve the purpose quite well. Some people may also be allergic to these leaves due to which it can lead to itching and can only make situations worse for you.
2. Lemon
A number of people out there prefer using lemon for dandruff problems and treating gray hair. But not many are aware of the fact that lemon has bleaching properties. Vitamin C in lemon will not help you prevent gray hair; instead it will worsen the problem. You may end up with more grays.
3. Curd
A lot of people use curd for conditioning their hair and preventing grays. Well the former is fine but the latter might not be true. Antibacterial properties surely can treat dandruff but it won't prevent graying in any manner.
4. Garlic
Garlic is another popular home remedy for preventing gray hair. But sadly, even this home remedy fails to produce desired results in preventing grays. Though the sulphur compound allicin can promote hair growth, it does not do anything for preventing grays.
5. Onion
Any discussion about home remedies for hair, you simply can't miss mentioning onion. Onion is known to induce better hair growth, and with that people usually mention its benefits in preventing gray hair. But this isn't true. High sulphur content in onion can prevent hair loss and breakage but it isn't very effective in treating gray hair.