ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Never Work: Don't Try These

Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Never Work: Don't Try These

We bet you didn't know about these!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 13, 2018 12:44 IST
2-Min Read
Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Never Work: Don't Try These

Not all home remedies for gray hair reap you the desired results

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Curry leaves do not work well for gray hair
  2. Vitamin C in lemon is a bleaching agent
  3. Sulphur compounds in garlic do not prevent gray hair

When it comes to reversing hair graying, the best and safest technique is using home remedies. They are much safer than the chemical dyes available in the market. But many-a-times we end up following them blindly. It is not a very wise decision to follow anything that says 'home remedies' or 'safer techniques', because sometimes these turn out to be a complete waste of time. Remember, not all home remedies reap you the desired results. Here's a list of the top 5 home remedies for gray hair that never work. Take a look.

1. Curry leaves (kadi patta)

This inexpensive and widely available home remedy for gray hair is actually not quite effective when it comes to gray hair. It doesn't serve the purpose quite well. Some people may also be allergic to these leaves due to which it can lead to itching and can only make situations worse for you.

curry leaves

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lemon

RELATED STORIES

'What Is A Healthy Alternative To Coffee?'

'How To Best Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss'


A number of people out there prefer using lemon for dandruff problems and treating gray hair. But not many are aware of the fact that lemon has bleaching properties. Vitamin C in lemon will not help you prevent gray hair; instead it will worsen the problem. You may end up with more grays.

lemon

3. Curd

A lot of people use curd for conditioning their hair and preventing grays. Well the former is fine but the latter might not be true. Antibacterial properties surely can treat dandruff but it won't prevent graying in any manner.

curd

4. Garlic

Garlic is another popular home remedy for preventing gray hair. But sadly, even this home remedy fails to produce desired results in preventing grays. Though the sulphur compound allicin can promote hair growth, it does not do anything for preventing grays.

garlic

5. Onion

Any discussion about home remedies for hair, you simply can't miss mentioning onion. Onion is known to induce better hair growth, and with that people usually mention its benefits in preventing gray hair. But this isn't true. High sulphur content in onion can prevent hair loss and breakage but it isn't very effective in treating gray hair. 

onion

Photo Credit: iStock



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Never Work: Don't Try These
Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Never Work: Don't Try These

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Night Shifts May Raise Risk Of Diabetes; Other Risk Factors Of Diabetes

Here's How You Can Fight The SAD Blues

Here's How To Know Which Breast Cancer Patient Will Respond Best To Chemotherapy

Cancer Risk: Here's Why Smokers And Drinkers Should Not Have Hot Tea

1 In 3 Women Hesitate In Buying Sanitary Essentials At A Store: Survey

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------