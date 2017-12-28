Top 5 Health Trends To Follow In 2018
2017 can be seen as a year when people got high on fitness! As we bid goodbye to the wonderful year, let's take a look at top 5 health trends that we can follow in 2018.
The coming year is going to be all about achieving holistic well-being
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mental health awareness has taken a centre stage
- People are not going to travel to explore different fitness regimes
- Health-related facilities are going to be available in abundance
The year 2018 saw many developments in the world of fitness. More and more people joined the fitness bandwagon, including numerous celebrities in Bollywood. Social media became a portal to share personal fitness mantra, instead of being mere tool for popularity. With every passing year, health and fitness concerns are becoming more accessible to the common man. Fitness goals are no longer just goals one can never achieve. As time to bid goodbye to 2017 is fast approaching, let's take a look at the fitness trends we can look forward to in the coming year.
1. Mental health
Awareness about mental health has taken the centre stage like never before, and it is every individual's responsibility to further encourage discussions about the topic. Talk, discuss, educate and inform people all about mental well-being, an unaccepted fact of human behaviour. Celebrities are already doing it and so should you by making awareness about mental health a part of your workplace, educational institutes, public forums etc.
2. Travel for health
Fitness has come far enough to motivate people to go places for exploring various fitness regimes. Searching for the serene and scenic places on the globe where meditating and exercising gives 10 times better results are going to be a hit among people. Wanderlust meets the lust for fitness this time and the experience is going to be as gratifying as it sounds.
3. Visiting experts
Many people feel comfortable in following a lifestyle based on their own research and what suits them the best. But visiting experts is more experiential, and one must look for a holistic experience and observation along with achieving a particular goal. Aim to engage one on one with doctors, athletes, chefs, healers, yoga teachers, etc. Try to learn the art of fitness and spiritual healing and know the ifs and buts of healthy habits. It will help you have something positive and motivating to think about when you get back home.
4. Health-related facilities to be available in abundance
People are way beyond following a strict gym routine. They are more aware about their mental and physical health and know just the right way to achieve a fit body. And as the demand for fitness and wellness increases, the supply to cater it increases too. Wellness centers are becoming better equipped in terms of infrastructure and man-power. Fitness experts will continue to motivate and educate people about the right kind of fitness which could be a part of their lifestyle. The wellness trends which will be the most highlighted are Reiki, infrared sauna, natural beauty products and acupuncture.
5. Adopt silence
The maddening chaos of city, stressful jobs and the aim to be financially sound can take a toll on your mind. In times when every hour of the day is scheduled like a business meeting, you deserve to take a break from constant communication and hibernate from the world. Travel solo if the need be, but being silent and meditating makes you feel calm and more mindful. Avoid virtual gratification in front of your computer screen, and seek your enjoyment from a spa therapist or slow walk in a park. Practice workouts like aqua exercises, stretching, jogging through nature, Pilates and laughter therapy for the life-changing experience you've been yearning for since forever.
