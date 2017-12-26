New Year Health Resolution You Can Actually Stick To
Tired of making New Year's resolution you don't stick to? Give these a try
Here is a guide to make realistic and achievable resolution this year.
Research tells us that half the adults make New Year health resolutions. About 75-80 percent remain on track by the mid of January, and just about a quarter stick there by mid-year. One of the biggest reasons for failure is that the goals are unrealistic or unmanageable. Hence, one way of improving chances of success is setting realistic and achievable targets. Listing here some New Year health resolutions that you can actually stick to, so read on and find out which ones you could adopt.
1. Eat more of natural and seasonal produce. Avoid processed/refined foods. Instead of listing down what you will omit from your diet, enlist what healthy stuff you could add to your diet. Consequently you will have to cut down some unhealthy stuff.
2. Try and eat a variety of fruits and vegetables. Add colors to the plate. Alongside also take supplements regularly as per the need.
3. Work on portion control; avoid overeating and fasting-binge eating cycles.
4. Exercise regularly. Take professional help. Set achievable exercise targets; increase frequency, intensity and duration of exercise progressively. Maintain a log to chart your progress.
5. Use the staircase instead of the elevator. It will allow you to cut down your exercise time. If you stay on the 5th floor or above, you could start by climbing up 2 or 3 floors and gradually increase.
6. Limit alcohol intake. Identify occasions when you can easily forego your drinking and occasions when you can't. Maintain an alcohol-intake log. Aim at reducing frequency and portions progressively.
7. QUIT smoking. That's the best thing you can do towards improving your health. Progressive approach helps here as well, to cut down frequency and number of cigarettes. Maintaining a log helps. Reward yourself with some non-food-alcohol-cigarette rewards as you celebrate each small milestone towards the larger one.
8. Embrace zero waste cooking. All parts of a plant are edible and full of nutrients. So use them all and minimize food wastage.
9. Plant at least one tree this year and contribute towards improving the environment.
10. Reduce use of plastic and lessen the burden of pollution.
11. Go gadget-free at meal times and a few hours before bed time.
12. Learn a new skill, it improves the health of your neurons, and also lifts your spirits.
13. Feed the needy. You can decide on a frequency that suits your pocket. But please feed them something simple like khichadi or dal-chawal and not something fancy (and convenient) like chips and biscuits.
14. Monitor health parameters on a regular basis; get an annual/ bi annual/ quarterly blood works done depending upon your health status.
You can choose from these suggestions or add your own to this list. But remember, whatever resolutions you set for yourself, plan their implementation smartly and diligently, so that they don't fall flat like most of them do.
A happy and healthy New Year to all the readers!
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------