ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 5 Hair Myths You Should Stop Believing Right Away

Top 5 Hair Myths You Should Stop Believing Right Away

Hair health: To ensure good hair health you need to stop believing in hair related myths. Here are some popular hair myth busted for you. Also, know tips to ensure better hair health.
  By: Dr. Niranjana Raj  Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:38 IST
3-Min Read
Top 5 Hair Myths You Should Stop Believing Right Away

Know top myths associated with hair health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Comb your hair only when necessary
  2. You should not wash your hair daily
  3. Know some myths associated with hair health

You might have heard some of the popular hair myths before like "if we pull off one grey hair from your head then three more will come out" or "the problem of hair loss usually comes from the mother's side of the family." But you must know the truth behind some hair myths. Know what exactly makes your hair oily or turn grey and also the truth behind the common hair myths that you usually hear and believe. Also, how to take the best care of your hair.

Busted! Top hair myths


RELATED STORIES
related

Try These 6 Amazing Ingredients From Your Kitchen To Make Your Hair Longer And Thicker

These home remedies are what you need for smooth, luscious and beautiful locks.

related

Look Your Best This Diwali: 5 Amazing Homemade Serums For Your Hair

Healthy hair is the dream of every girl. But with all the chemical and fake serums available in the market, hair health declines greatly. Here are 5 amazing serums for healthier and prettier hair.

1. Myth: Bad hygiene is the only cause of flakes on your scalp

Truth: Generally, if anyone spots a flake or two, they have a perception that the person doesn't wash the hair. The flakes in your hair might be unwashed hair conditioner or at times can even be hair serum which has dried on hair. Seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff too appears as flakes due to seasonal changes. Severe flakes could be due to scalp psoriasis.

q01su22

There can several possible reasons behind dandruff
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Myth: Stress turns your hair grey

Truth: Stress can generate oxidative stress within body which can damage the pigment cells in the hair but it doesn't mean stress alone turns your hair grey. There are a lot of different reasons such as genetics, vitamin deficiency, thyroid disorders, harsh chemicals which can turn your hair grey.

3. Myth: Trimming your hair makes it grow quicker

Truth: This point may attract you the most and you'll definitely want to read it again. It may sound silly but many believe that trimming your hair every four to six months makes it grow quicker. The reality is a bit different, as the hair growth takes place from within the scalp and not the tip of the hair. But cutting your hair from tip or even trimming your split ends will definitely make your hair look healthier and bring a lot of volume to it.

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

4. Myth: Oily hair should be washed every day

Truth: Oil production on scalp is because of scalp oil gland activity, no matter how many times you wash, the oil gland activity is not going to reduce, washing every alternate day can definitely help to reduce the greasy or oily look.

ts85povg

Hair health: Do not wash your hair daily
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Myth: Comb more for healthier hair

Truth: Since childhood you might have heard tales about combing the hair 100 times but that was perhaps just to make sure that you comb our hair more often. But the fact is a bit different than what you really think as unnecessary combing of hair cause breakage and to be more particular wet hair. Keep in mind, not to brush your hair just after hair wash. Let your hair dry fully and then comb it. And to shield your hair every time start brushing your hair from bottom and then go up to the scalp.

Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method

Everyone has different hair textures and types. Therefore, please let all the myths pass away and stop believing them. If you have any confusion or need any suggestion contact your dermatologists and know the actual reason behind your problem!

Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

(Dr. Niranjana Raj, MBBS MD Skin, VD & Leprosy, FRGUHS, Dermatologist, Dermatosurgeon Joint Managing director - YCDC)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief
Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Persistent Sexual Arousal In Women Can Be A Neurological Problem: Study

Can Smoking Lead To Depression? Here What Recent Research Has To Say

5 Lifestyle Habits That Can Help You Live Longer, Be Disease-Free

Hypertension: Drinking This Berry Juice May Lower Blood Pressure

Poorly Controlled Diabetes Can Lead To Heart Failure, Researchers Warn

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases