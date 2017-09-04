ASK OUR EXPERTS

Tips To Make Your Expensive Perfume Last Longer

Tips To Make Your Expensive Perfume Last Longer

Time to make the most of every penny you spent on your expensive perfume. Here are a few tips to make sure your money is worth it.
  Updated: Sep 4, 2017 06:05 IST
2-Min Read
Tips To Make Your Expensive Perfume Last Longer

Don't store your perfume in your bathroom or any warm place.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Don't store your perfume in your bathroom or any warm place
  2. Keep your skin hydrated and moist to make your perfume last longer
  3. Don't rub the fragrance on your wrists for long
Buying that expensive bottle of perfume might cost you a bomb. You might save months to get that one bottle of an Armani perfume but does the fragrance last that long? You are aware of the names of all branded perfumes, but are you aware of how to make the most out of it? Does your perfume scent lose its spark by afternoon? Time to make the most of every penny you spent on your expensive perfume. Here are a few tips to make sure your money is worth it.

1. Don't store your perfume in your bathroom or any warm place

Storing a perfume in any warm and humid place will lessen the effect of your perfume. Instead store them in a cool and dry place too increase the effect of your perfume. Keep a perfume stand for all those beautiful and expensive perfumes you have bought to adorn your dressing table!
perfume

Don't store your perfume in your bathroom or any warm place.
Photo Credit: iStock


2. Keep your skin hydrated and moist to make your perfume last longer

Don't apply your perfume on dry skin. Always apply the perfume after taking bath and moisturizing the skin. It will make the stay last longer.

3. Always use a moisturizer before applying the perfume

Moist skin will always hold the fragrance for long as compared to dry skin. Use an oil or cream to hold the moisture for long.

4. Don't rub the fragrance on your wrists for long

If you rub your wrists together, you'll force the top notes to disappear faster than intended and as a result make your fragrance not last as long.
perfume

Don't store your perfume in your bathroom or any warm place.
Photo Credit: iStock


5. Know the Different Types of Perfume

Anything labeled body spray, eau de cologne, or eau de toilette has a low concentration of fragrance oils and a more subtle scent. Eau de parfum and extrait de parfum are a lot more strong and last longer.
perfume

Don't store your perfume in your bathroom or any warm place.
Photo Credit: iStock


6. Don't shake the scent

According to researchers, Perfume is designed to stand still. Shaking the bottle will only let air in and reduce its quality.

7. Don't waste the last drop

Don't waste the last few precious drops of your expensive perfume. Instead mix it in a lotion so that you can utilize your favourite scent for a longer duration.
 

 


 

