Tips And Tricks To Reduce Your Risk Of Cancer From Cell Phone Radiations
Overuse of cell phones can lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, acoustic nerve tumours, low sperm count and adverse effects on your cognitive development. Here's how you can protect yourself.
Overuse of cell phones can potentially increase your risk of cancer
- The potential risk of using cell phones too much is brain cancer
- It is recommended to keep your phone away when not in use
- Do not sleep with your phone close to your head
Cell phones are all around us, and we cannot deny that they are an integral part of our lives now. We all know that excess of everything is bad and so is the case with cell phone use. However, no research has been able to prove successfully that the low radiations from cell phones or personal electronic devices can actually pose threat to the health of humans or not. The California Department of Public Health still issues a set of guidelines to protect you against the harmful radiations of cells phones warning that these can be dangerous.
The potential dangers of using cell phones too much are brain cancer, acoustic nerve tumours, low sperm count and adverse effects on your cognitive development.
When considering the guidelines of keeping oneself safe from the dangerous of cell phone radiation, it is recommended to keep your phone away when not in use for, example, keeping it in a bag or away from your head before going off to sleep.
Radiation from phones is non-ionising. This means that the energy radiation from phones is actually not strong enough to cause potential damage to the DNA or lead to cancer. However, it is still under consideration if long-term exposure to radiation can actually lead to potential damage or not.
Nevertheless, taking precaution against potential risks will do no harm to you. Therefore, caution should be taken as and when it is required because prevention surely is better than cure.
Here's a list of tips to keep you safe from the ill-effects of the exposure to electronic radiation:
1. Keep the phone away from your ears and body as much as possible.
2. Avoid using Bluetooth headsets. The mini wireless antennas and blast EMFs directly affect your ears and body. These are a serious radiation hazard.
3. Avoid keeping the laptop on your lap and close to your body as much as possible
4. Do not sleep with your phone close to your head.
The WHO reveals that radio frequency radiation from phones is less intense when the phone is held or kept away from the body. It also explained that EMF-emitting devices like Bluetooth headsets and laptops are even more harmful when plugged in as compared to when they operate on the battery.
