5 Harmful Effects Of Mobile Phones On Your Brain

5 Harmful Effects Of Mobile Phones On Your Brain

While cell phones and smart phones make our life so much more easier, there is no denying that the machine does bring some harm, and not only good. Read on to find out the top five negative effects from your cell phone to your brain!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 13, 2017 03:35 IST
2-Min Read
5 Harmful Effects Of Mobile Phones On Your Brain

Heavy cellphone use can cause brain damage

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cell phone radiation has been classified as a "possible human carcinogen"
  2. Brain tissue damage could be caused by radiation from mobile phones
  3. Bone marrow of child's head absorbs 10 times more radiation than adult's
Cell phones are one of the few devices that have become an integral part of our daily lives. In fact, they're almost like an extension of us at this point. Almost everyone has one- so much so, that a recent report from the World Bank stated that the world's poorest households are more likely to have access to mobile phones, rather than toilets. While cell phones and smart phones make our life so much more easier, there is no denying that the machine does bring some harm, and not only good. Still don't believe us? Well, here are the top five negative effects from your cell phone to your brain:

1. Cell phone radiation has been classified as a "possible human carcinogen" by the World Health Organization. Yes, this is true! It poses an increased risk of brain cancer from heavy, long-term use.

2. A two-year study conducted by the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority in Finland found that brain tissue damage could be caused by radiation from mobile phones.

3. Your cell phone usage could very well give you a tumor! An Italian court recently ruled that a man's heavy mobile phone use caused him to develop a benign brain tumor. He testified that his job required him to use his cell phone for 3-4 hours every day, for 15 years.

4. While your child may constantly beg you for your cell phone to play the latest version of Candy Crush Saga, you might want to tell him no once in a while. Research shows that the bone marrow of a child's head absorbs almost ten times more radiation than an adult's. Yes, you read that right!

5. Our cell phones are powerful enough to accelerate our brain activity, even after just 50 minutes of use. This just goes to show how sensitive our brain is to electromagnetic radiation, and how this could greatly affect us in the long-term.

Well, hopefully, this list was enough to prompt you to keep your cell phone down for a bit, and maybe look to the person sitting next to you for some entertainment-at least that won't cause you brain damage any time soon!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
 





