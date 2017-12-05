This Is One Of The Healthiest Fruits With Properties To Cure Many Diseases
Dates have numerous health benefits
One of the oldest cultivated fruits, dates are a product of date palm which has been a staple food in the middle eastern countries for quite a long while. They can either be eaten fresh, or even dried. These fruits are oval to cylindrical in shape and about 3 to 7 cm long. While the unripe fruits are bright yellow or red in color, the ripened variants are brown and shriveled. Based on their sugar content, dates can be categorised into three: soft, semi-dry and dried dates. However, all these varieties of dates are same and are just minutely different taste and size.
Dates are one of the healthiest fruits with properties that are said to cure many diseases. Here are a few amazing health benefits of dates:
Improves digestions and relieves constipation
Dates have fibers that help in cleaning up of the gastrointestinal system, thus allowing colon to work more efficiently.
Good for heart
The fiber in dates are also known to boost heart health.
Has anti-inflammatory properties
Dates have high levels of magnesium, a mineral which has numerous anti-inflammatory benefits. These anti-inflammatory properties in magnesium help in reducing risks of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, and other inflammation-related problems.
Controls blood pressure
Magnesium as a mineral is also known for bringing the blood pressure in control. Also, dates are rich in potassium which helps in proper functioning of the heart and also reduces blood pressure.
Reduces risk of stroke
According to a research in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, stroke risks were reduced by 9% for every every 100 milligrams of magnesium a person consumes per day.
Cures anaemia
Anaemia is causes by low quantity of red blood cells and iron deficiency. Dates are a rich source of iron, thus qualifying to be a perfect home remedy for anaemia and iron deficiency. Regularly consuming can help in increasing the amount of iron in the blood.
Helps in maintaining a healthy nervous system
Dates have all the vitamins which are essential for an effective functionality of the nervous system. Its potassium content help in speeding brain alertness.
Beneficial for pregnant women
Iron rich dates are good for the mother and the foetus. Additionally, dates also help in improving the muscles of uterus by allowing it to enlarge in a smooth manner. Dates provide adequate nutrition to mother's milk and also prevent haemorrhage soon after childbirth.
Increases sexual stamina
Some studies have shown that dates are helpful in boosting sexual stamina. Dates contain estradiol and flavonoid, which helps in increasing sperm count.
A treatment for night blindness
Not only does daily consumption of dates facilitate healthy eyes, it also helps in preventing night blindness. You can create a paste of date leaves and rub them on and around the eyes, or you can ingest dates orally to reduce night blindness.
Fights tooth decay
Dates have fluorine, a chemical that helps fight tooth decay by removing plaque. It also strenghthens the tooth enamel.
Good for skin
Vitamin C rich red dates facilitates elasticity of the skin and helps in making the skin tender and smooth. Vitamin B5 in dates is also beneficial in removing stretch marks.
Good for hair
Vitaming B5 is also an essential component to maintain healthy hair. Deficiency of Vitamin B5 can lead to hair loss, make hair brittle and also lead to split ends.
