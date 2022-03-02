These Could Be The Possible Reasons Behind Your Sudden Weight Gain
Sometimes, you tend to suddenly gain weight due to some hormonal changes taking place in the body. Nutritionist Nmami lists other possible reasons behind sudden weight gain.
Are you puzzled as to why you're gaining weight out of the blue? Well, aren't bot the only one. A lot of people are dealing with this problem in today's world. To make things slightly easier Nmami Agarwal has come up with the possible reasons behind sudden weight gain. She has explained it in a video. In the caption, she has mentioned that you must go through the causes, understand the issue and work on the same.
Here are the following reasons behind unexpected weight gain:
1) Hormonal changes:
Sometimes, you tend to gain weight due to some hormonal changes taking place in your body you aren't aware of. This could be due to PCOS, or due to some other medical condition. There are chances that these changes may occur when you are reaching the stage of menopause in your life.
2) Fluid retention
This fluid retention could be the reason behind your increased weight. And there could be many reasons behind it. When you don't drink enough water, your tissue starts pulling water from the muscles which could further lead to water retention.
- Constipation or acidity could lead to bloating.
- When there is a disturbance in the sleep pattern.
3) Stress
You may not understand but stress affects your body in many different ways. Nmami Agarwal says that stress can affect hormonal secretion which can further affect your regular eating habits. This can lead to binge eating which ultimately causes weight gain. So, it could be a cycle like this.
4) Menstrual cycle
When you are around your menstrual cycle, you end up gaining weight. This is mainly because of bloating and water retention but the good part is that it subsides when the menstruation ends.
Take a look:
Yes, stress and weight gain are related. So, how do you manage it? Nmami Agarwal has some tips in this regard too. She says, “When we are stressed, we tend to hog down on food and eat in large portions, which can be harmful”. So, eat slowly and mindfully. Do not indulge in the habit of stress-eating. Listen to your body and do not be extremely harsh on yourself while dieting or following stricter eating habits.
Hope these explanations helped you understand the reasons behind sudden weight gain.
