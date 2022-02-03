Stress And Weight: Nmami Agarwal Outlines The "Unhealthy Connection"
Celeb nutritionist Nmami Agarwal share tips on how we can break the unhealthy connection between stress and weight gain.
It is important to cut the unhealthy connection between stress and weight
Unwanted weight gain is a concern that plagues many. A sedentary lifestyle combined with a poor diet exacerbates the situation. However, diet isn't the only issue. You can acquire weight as a result of stress as well. Stress levels have risen dramatically across the globe as a result of the fast-paced lifestyle and, in recent years, the pandemic. Stress management is more vital than ever before. It's even more critical when weight increase is also influenced by this element. It's time to cut this unhealthy connection between stress and weight. How to do it? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has some advice for us.
Here are her tips:
1) Muscle movement
Move your muscles. Moving muscles regularly helps release pent-up stress. And that also helps to burn some calories.
2) Meals
Yes, diet matters. But the way you eat food also matters. Nmami suggests that you slow down at mealtimes and take your time to relish the food. Why? “When we are stressed, we tend to hog down on food and we tend to eat in large portions, which can be harmful,” she says. Eating the food at a slower pace can help you focus on what you are eating. That means you'll learn to cope with stress-eating habits.
3) Dieting
In order to lose weight, many people's first choice is a strict weight-loss diet. Well, it may not be the best choice. Strict and restrictive diets can lead to a rise in cortisol levels in the body. This can mess with the blood sugar levels too. And, when your blood sugar levels fluctuate, nothing can stop you from binge-eating.
Instead of fretting and increasing your stress levels because of a strict diet, listen to your body and its needs. And, find ways to deal with stressful situations.
Here's Nmami Agarwal's video. In the caption, she mentions, “Stress and weight, ways to overcome this unhealthy connection!”
In an earlier video, Nmami Agarwal had shared tips to deal with low haemoglobin levels. She suggested foods like amaranth. She also said that cooking food in iron vessels can increase iron intake by the body. Here's her video:
Follow these tips by Nmami Agarwal and lead a healthier life.
