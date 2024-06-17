These Ayurvedic Herbs Will Improve Your Sleep Quality
Incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs into your nightly routine can help improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and calming the mind.
Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regime
Ayurvedic herbs are natural plant-based remedies used in Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine, which focuses on balancing the body, mind, and spirit for optimal health. These herbs can significantly improve sleep quality by addressing various underlying factors that contribute to poor sleep, such as stress, anxiety, and hormonal imbalances. By incorporating these herbs into a nightly routine through teas, extracts, or powders, individuals can experience more restful and rejuvenating sleep, enhancing overall well-being. In this article, we share a list of Ayurvedic herbs you can try before bed for better quality sleep.
10 Ayurvedic herbs known for improving sleep quality:
1. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha helps reduce stress and anxiety by lowering cortisol levels, promoting relaxation, and improving sleep quality. Take ashwagandha extract with warm milk or water about an hour before bedtime.
2. Brahmi
Brahmi has calming properties and can reduce anxiety and mental fatigue, leading to better sleep. Consume Brahmi extract or 1-2 teaspoons of Brahmi powder mixed with warm milk or water before bed.
3. Jatamansi
Jatamansi acts as a natural tranquilliser and can help calm the mind, reduce stress, and promote restful sleep. Take Jatamansi root extract or drink it as a tea by steeping 1 teaspoon of the dried root in hot water for 10 minutes.
4. Valerian
Valerian root is known for its sedative properties, which can help you fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality. Consume valerian root extract or drink valerian tea by steeping 1 teaspoon of dried valerian root in hot water for 10-15 minutes before bedtime.
5. Chamomile
Chamomile has mild sedative effects that can reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, aiding in better sleep. Drink chamomile tea made by steeping 1-2 teaspoons of dried chamomile flowers in hot water for 5-10 minutes, 30 minutes before bed.
6. Tulsi
Tulsi, or holy basil, has adaptogenic properties that help reduce stress and promote mental balance, leading to improved sleep. Drink Tulsi tea by steeping 1-2 teaspoons of dried Tulsi leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes or take 300-500 mg of Tulsi extract before bed.
7. Shankhpushpi
Shankhpushpi helps calm the nervous system and reduce mental fatigue, promoting better sleep. Take 1-2 teaspoons of Shankhpushpi powder with warm milk or water before bedtime.
8. Mulethi
Mulethi, or licorice root, has soothing properties that can help relax the mind and body, aiding in better sleep. Drink Mulethi tea by steeping 1 teaspoon of dried Mulethi root in hot water for 10 minutes or take some of the Mulethi extract.
9. Nutmeg
Nutmeg has sedative and calming properties that can help induce sleep and improve sleep quality. Add a pinch of ground nutmeg to a glass of warm milk and drink it 30 minutes before bedtime.
10. Guduchi
Guduchi helps reduce stress and anxiety by balancing the body's stress response, promoting better sleep. Consume some Guduchi extract or 1-2 teaspoons of Guduchi powder with warm water or milk before bed.
