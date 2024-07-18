Struggling With Hair Loss? These Ayurvedic Herbs Can Help
Below we discuss Ayurvedic herbs that can help reduce hair fall.
Hair loss refers to the partial or complete loss of hair from the scalp or other parts of the body. It can be caused by a variety of factors including genetics, hormonal changes, medical conditions, stress, and poor nutrition. Ayurvedic herbs can be highly effective in reducing hair loss and promoting healthy hair growth. These herbs are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients that nourish the scalp, reduce dandruff, combat infections, and balance hormones, thereby addressing several root causes of hair loss. Keep reading as we discuss Ayurvedic herbs that can help reduce hair fall.
Ayurvedic herbs that can reduce hair fall and boost hair health
1. Amla
Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth, and prevent premature greying. It also has anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties that enhance scalp health. You can also use amla powder in a hair mask, applying it to the scalp and hair, and leaving it on for 30 minutes before rinsing.
2. Bhringraj
Bhringraj is known as the "king of herbs" for hair growth. It improves blood circulation to the scalp, stimulates hair follicles, and promotes hair growth. Its cooling properties can help alleviate stress, a common cause of hair loss. Use bhringraj oil for scalp massage, leave it overnight, and wash it off the next morning.
3. Brahmi
Brahmi strengthens hair roots, reduces hair fall, and combats dandruff. It is also known for its calming effects, reducing stress, which can indirectly benefit hair health. Mix brahmi powder with water to make a paste, apply it to the scalp and hair, and leave it on for 30-60 minutes before rinsing. Brahmi oil can also be used for regular scalp massage.
4. Neem
Neem has antimicrobial properties that help treat scalp infections and dandruff, which can contribute to hair loss. It also promotes healthy hair growth by improving scalp health. Boil neem leaves in water, let it cool, and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. Neem oil can also be massaged into the scalp or mixed with other oils.
5. Shikakai
Shikakai is a natural cleanser that promotes hair growth, reduces hair fall, and prevents dandruff. It is gentle on the scalp and helps maintain the natural oils of the hair. Use shikakai powder as a natural shampoo by mixing it with water to form a paste. Apply it to wet hair, massage it into the scalp, and rinse thoroughly.
6. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha reduces hair loss caused by stress and hormonal imbalances. It boosts circulation in the scalp, strengthens hair roots, and promotes new hair growth. Mix ashwagandha powder with a carrier oil to create a paste and apply it to the scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes before washing it off. Consuming ashwagandha supplements can also help reduce stress.
7. Aloe vera
Aloe vera has enzymes that promote hair growth, reduce dandruff, and maintain the pH balance of the scalp. It also has soothing properties that alleviate scalp irritation. Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly to the scalp and hair. Aloe vera can also be added to hair masks or conditioners.
Using these Ayurvedic herbs regularly can significantly improve hair health, reduce hair loss, and promote stronger, thicker hair.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
