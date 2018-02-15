ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  These Are The Reasons You Should Never Wear Shoes At Home

These Are The Reasons You Should Never Wear Shoes At Home

From toxins travelling inside your body to bad bacteria, there are many reasons why you must never wear your shoes at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 15, 2018 03:34 IST
2-Min Read
These Are The Reasons You Should Never Wear Shoes At Home

The dust from the shoes can settle in the air inside your house

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Shoes can bring toxins inside home
  2. They can pollute indoor air and cause infections and diseases
  3. Your feet need a breather from the arch support in footwear

How often has it occurred that you visited someone at their house and were asked to take off your shoes outside? It does make you feel awkward, and even inconvenient. You might even confuse these people with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCDs) for cleanliness and hygiene. However, once you know the several reasons why you must never wear shoes at home, you will be surprised and convinced to avoid the habit in future. From toxins travelling inside your body to bad bacteria, there are many reasons why you must never wear your shoes at home.

reasons why you should keep your shoes outside

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Toxins

In times when outside pollution is taking a toll on the health of human beings, why would anyone want to bring those toxins home? Yes, wearing your shoes in and around your house can carry harmful toxins inside the house. This can contaminate the air inside your home and make you more prone to diseases and infections.

reasons why you should keep your shoes outside

Photo Credit: iStock

RELATED STORIES

'Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Work, Not'

'7 Things To Keep In Mind While Using Syringes At Home'


Also read: These Plants Are Oxygen Bombs: Use Them To Clean The Air At Home And Feel The Difference

2. Your feet need a breather

It does feel soothing to take off your shoes and socks and just relax. It is important to let them rest, breathe and stretch. By making your feet giving a breather from the arch support in your footwear, you give room to muscles to recuperate. Walking barefoot enables airing and makes feet stronger and more flexible.
feet

Also read: Cleaner Air Can Add 4 Years To Your Life

3. Dirt

Wearing shoes at home brings that extra dirt in the house. This only contributes to additional effort and time in cleaning.

 

reasons why you should keep your shoes outside

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How OCD Is More Than Being 'Just A Cleanliness Freak': Know All About It

4. Germs

Studies claim that there are 9 different kinds of germs in the bottom of shoes. These germs are capable of causing infections in the bloodstream and several other diseases.

The coal tar that is collected on your shoes from the road can settle in the house in the form of dust particles. This can pose health risks in the long term. 
 

reasons why you should keep your shoes outside

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.​



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Work, Not
Home Remedies For Gray Hair That Work, Not

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Here's How A Transgender Woman Breast-Fed Her Baby

Not Getting Sleep At Night? Blame Your Evening Cup Of Coffee; Here's Why

Climb Stairs: Here's How It Will Reduce High Blood Pressure

This Drink Will Help Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels

A Short Swim In The Cold Water Is Best Alternative To Pain Killers

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------