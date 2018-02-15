These Are The Reasons You Should Never Wear Shoes At Home
From toxins travelling inside your body to bad bacteria, there are many reasons why you must never wear your shoes at home.
The dust from the shoes can settle in the air inside your house
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shoes can bring toxins inside home
- They can pollute indoor air and cause infections and diseases
- Your feet need a breather from the arch support in footwear
How often has it occurred that you visited someone at their house and were asked to take off your shoes outside? It does make you feel awkward, and even inconvenient. You might even confuse these people with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCDs) for cleanliness and hygiene. However, once you know the several reasons why you must never wear shoes at home, you will be surprised and convinced to avoid the habit in future. From toxins travelling inside your body to bad bacteria, there are many reasons why you must never wear your shoes at home.
1. Toxins
In times when outside pollution is taking a toll on the health of human beings, why would anyone want to bring those toxins home? Yes, wearing your shoes in and around your house can carry harmful toxins inside the house. This can contaminate the air inside your home and make you more prone to diseases and infections.
2. Your feet need a breather
It does feel soothing to take off your shoes and socks and just relax. It is important to let them rest, breathe and stretch. By making your feet giving a breather from the arch support in your footwear, you give room to muscles to recuperate. Walking barefoot enables airing and makes feet stronger and more flexible.
3. Dirt
Wearing shoes at home brings that extra dirt in the house. This only contributes to additional effort and time in cleaning.
4. Germs
Studies claim that there are 9 different kinds of germs in the bottom of shoes. These germs are capable of causing infections in the bloodstream and several other diseases.
The coal tar that is collected on your shoes from the road can settle in the house in the form of dust particles. This can pose health risks in the long term.