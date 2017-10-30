Cleaner Air Can Add 4 Years To Your Life
A recent study on the impact of air pollution on life expectancy states that Indians, on an average, could live for 4 more years if the air quality standards as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) are duly met.
India is one of the most polluted countries in the world.
Delhi, which was recognized as the most polluted city in the world for two consecutive years in 2014 and 2015 could see its inhabitants enjoy 9 extra years of life, the study added.
A part of the Air Quality-Life Index (AQLI) study, the findings were carried out by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).
AQLI is basically a statistical-tool that is used to evaluate the quantum of lifespan that air pollution can cause a reduction in.
Data set of the fifty most polluted cities in India was collected for the purpose of the study.
As per the study, even if only the national standards are complied with, more than one year could be added to an average Indian's life-span.
"High levels of air pollution are a part of people's lives in India, just as they were in the US, England, Japan and other countries in the past. The last several decades have seen tremendous progress in many of these countries, but this progress did not happen by accident - it was the result of policy choices," writes Michael Greenstone, director of EPIC and one of the authors of this 2017 study.
According to Greenstone, "As India navigates the dual and conflicting goals for economic growth and environmental quality, the AQLI provides a tool to make the benefits of policies to reduce air pollution concrete."
It is a dangerous fact that in China and India, less than one per-cent of the population resides in areas that meet WHO guidelines on air quality.
