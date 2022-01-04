The Right Way To Consume Turmeric; Avoid Juicing It, Says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses the best ways to include turmeric in your diet.
Best Way to have turmeric is with milk or honey
Turmeric, also known as haldi, happens to be one of the most popular spices in every Indian household. Indians swear by this bright yellow powdered ingredient and add it to almost every curry made. Turmeric, with its healing properties, works like magic for the body during winters. Apart from including it in food, there are other ways you can have it. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends not to have haldi as a juice. Wondering the reason why? She stated that in an Instagram post, and also explained about the ways to consume it.
In the caption, she wrote, “Turmeric – a very popular winter superfood. Many of us have turmeric as a juice. But, cur-cumin, the active ingredient in turmeric is fat-soluble, hence it is better utilized by our body in fat medium.”
Lovneet Batra suggests the following ways to include turmeric into your diet:
1) Haldi milk
You can consume turmeric by adding it to your glass of milk every day. Health experts often recommend a glass of turmeric milk daily, especially at night before going to the bed. It's good for health, helps in building immunity and is said to be loaded with antioxidants.
2) Kachi haldi
It is understandable that many people don't prefer milk may be allergic to it. However, if you don't have milk, you can still use some kachi haldi in coconut oil and black pepper for better absorption of it in the body.
3) Haldi with honey
You can also have one tablespoon of honey with kachi haldi and two black peppercorns so that this superfood actually gets utilized by our body.
Take a look at her video here:
Talking of haldi, this isn't the first time Lovneet Batra has outlined the importance of the ingredient. Earlier this year, she told her followers about the impressive health benefits of various spices that are available in most kitchens. The spices that she mentioned in her social media post ranged from the regular dhaniya, red chilli, fenugreek, cumin, and turmeric, to the more sophisticated cardamom, cloves, black and white peppers, and star anise, among others. Read more about it here.
Coming back to Lovneet Batra's tips on haldi and ways to consume it, stop having it in the form of juice, and add it to your diet in the other ways that she's mentioned.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.