ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  The Power Of Afternoon Naps- No, They Don't Cause Weight Gain!

The Power Of Afternoon Naps- No, They Don't Cause Weight Gain!

An afternoon nap can help in preventing sluggishness post lunch and also improve your productivity for the rest of the day. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says, "Make afternoon naps great again."
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Feb 4, 2020 05:29 IST
3-Min Read
The Power Of Afternoon Naps- No, They Don

An afternoon nap should be taken immediately after lunch: Rujuta Diwekar

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Afternoon naps can improve heart health
  2. They can aid fat loss
  3. Napping in afternoon can improve your productivity

Napping in the afternoon is something that you have seen parents and grandparents doing for years. Anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes of afternoon nap can help in improving your productivity and overall health, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Ideally, the afternoon nap should be taken immediately after lunch, preferably between 1 pm to 3 pm. The same should be avoided any time between 4 pm to 7 pm, recommends Rujuta. Accelerated recovery, improved hormonal balance and heart health, and weight loss are a few of the many health benefits that taking an afternoon nap offers.

Reasons why you need to take an afternoon nap


RELATED STORIES
related

Food We Eat During Day Impacts Our Night Sleep: Expert

The food you consume throughout the day impacts your sleeping pattern, says researchers. Choose your meal wisely for better sleep.

related

Sleeping Too Much? Over 9 Hours' Of Sleep May Raise Stroke Risk By 23%, Says Study

People who sleep nine or more hours per night are 23 per cent more likely to later have a stroke than people who sleep seven to less than eight hours per night, warns a new study.

Afternoon napping is one of the many lifestyle tips that are time-tested and followed by generations. "The nap can solve existing problems and prevent those of the future," writes Rujuta in her live session post on Facebook.

"It is one of the most critical but overlooked aspects of wellbeing. In fact, it is probably also the most misunderstood aspect. People associate it with lethargy, obesity and fear that it may lead to no sleep in the night but nothing could be further away from the truth," she says.

What's more is that even Cristiano Ronaldo, amongst the greatest athletes of our times attributes his performances to the afternoon nap.

jvn49nl

Taking an afternoon nap can prevent sluggishness you feel post lunch
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Sleepy All The Time? Here Are Some Possible Reasons You Must Know

Health benefits of afternoon nap

1. It helps in improving heart health and is especially beneficial for people with high blood pressure.

2. Afternoon naps can improve hormonal balance. This can especially be beneficial for people with diabetes, PCOD, thyroid and those who are prone to overeating.

3. If you are facing indigestion troubles like constipation, IBS, acne and dandruff.

4. An afternoon nap can improve your sleep quality at night. In fact, it is one way to deal with jet lags and insomnia.

5. Sleeping for a short while in afternoon can improve recovery from an illness and even a workout.

6. Afternoon naps can cause weight gain is anything but true. Because of all the reasons mentioned above, taking an afternoon nap can improve fat loss.

h5lt74d8

An afternoon nap can aid fat loss as well
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Fat Loss: Burn Excess Fat By Activating This Magic Hormone; Here's How It Works

How to take an afternoon nap?

As mentioned above, an afternoon nap should be taken immediately after lunch, preferably between 1 pm to 3 pm. Take the nap on your left side. If you are at work or at school, put your head down on the desk and take a nap. The nap should not be of less than 10 minutes and more than 30 minutes. Only young children, older adults and those recovering from an illness can take naps in the afternoon of around 90 minutes, says Rujuta.

You need to avoid taking the nap between 4 pm to 7 pm as it can cause sleep disturbance at night. Avoid smoking, chocolate, coffee, tea after having lunch. Do not sleep with a TV on.

An afternoon nap can help in preventing sluggishness post lunch and also improve your productivity for the rest of the day. As Rujuta says, "Make afternoon naps great again!".

Also read: Here's How Sleeping Well Can Help You Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Headaches, Stomach Ache And Sore Throat: Best Home Remedies For These Ailments That You May Get Every Now And Then
Headaches, Stomach Ache And Sore Throat: Best Home Remedies For These Ailments That You May Get Every Now And Then

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Coronavirus Outbreak: Third Case Confirmed In India; Anyone With Travel History To China Since January 15 Can Be Quarantined

Vegetarian Diet Linked To Lower Risk Of Urinary Tract Infections

It's Official: First Coronavirus Case In Kerala

Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll Spikes To 425; WHO Discusses Plan To Fight The Battle Against Coronavirus

High Air Pollution Exposure In 1-Year-Olds Linked To Structural Brain Changes At Age 12, Reveals Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases