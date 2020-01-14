Fat Loss: Burn Excess Fat By Activating This Magic Hormone; Here's How It Works
Adiponectin is a hormone which is produced by adipose tissue or fat cells. Luke Coutinho says that everyone has this hormone but it is not activated in many people. Activation of this hormone can help you burn fat.
Turmeric can help in activating adiponectin hormone
HIGHLIGHTS
- Adiponectin can help in metabolism of insulin
- Eating fibre-rich foods can activate adiponectin
- Eating good fat can activate adiponectin and help you burn fat
Improving your lifestyle is the most important aspect to weight loss. When you start gaining weight or are not losing weight despite trying, you need to figure out why your cells are holding on to the fat. Apart from poor diet, lack of exercise, you may be gaining weight because of improper communication between cells, says lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one of his live sessions on Facebook. In some cases, weight gain occurs because of medical disorders and metabolic syndromes. But most others gain weight because of a poor lifestyle and improper communication between cells.
How hormones influence weight loss
Luke mentions that humans can activate and deactivate genes or hormones that cause weight gain. Leptin, for instance, is the hormone which induces feeling of fullness. It prevents you from feeling constantly hungry or consuming unnecessary calories.
Ghrelin, on the other hand, is the hunger hormone. Overactivation of this hormone can make you feel constantly hungry, binge eat sugary and junk foods, etc.
These hormones are the reason why you gain weight even when you are exercising well and even consuming a healthy diet.
Adiponectin is a hormone which is produced by adipose tissue or fat cells. Luke says that everyone has this hormone but it is not activated in many people. Activation of this hormone can help you burn fat.
Why is adiponectin important?
1. Metabolism of insulin
Adiponectin has been found to control metabolism of insulin in the body. This means that it is great for people with diabetes. Release of adiponectin results in increased insulin sensitivity. It enables the insulin to communicate with cells to open and take in blood sugar.
Also read: Insulin Resistance: Causes, Symptoms And Prevention
2. Metabolism of lipids
Adiponectin helps in metabolism of lipids- which includes both bad (LDL) and good cholesterol (HDL), and triglycerides.
How to activate adiponectin?
1. Eat good fats
Yes, eating good fat can activate adiponectin and help you burn fat and lose weight. Food sources of good fat include ghee, avocado, coconut oil, olive oil, egg yolks, nuts and seeds and oily fish.
2. Include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet
Omega-3 fatty acids are required for a healthy brain and heart. Flaxseeds, walnuts, fatty fish, canola oil and soybeans are rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acid can activate adiponectin as well.
3. Eat sufficient fibre
Having the right amount of fibre is important for activation of adiponectin. Fibre is also a nutrient that can aid weight loss as it induces feeling of fullness and keeps you full for longer.
Also read: Foods Rich In Fibre: Make Sure To Include Them In Your Diet
4. Exercise
Something as simple as walking combined with yoga can activate adiponectin hormone. Swimming, Pilates and weight training are exercises that can activate this fat burning hormone.
5. Sleep well
Getting a good night's sleep is important for your overall health and weight loss. Sleeping well can also lead to activation of adiponectin hormone.
6. Coffee
Drinking black coffee can aid fat burning. Make sure you consume it in controlled proportions only. You can get similar effects by drinking good quality green and black tea.
7. Turmeric
Curcumin in turmeric can help in releasing adiponectin hormone. Make sure that you include turmeric in your daily diet.
8. Good carbs
The idea is to say that a balanced diet, with a combination of all nutrients can help you burn fat and lose weight effectively. Good carbs are present in foods like vegetables, whole grains, lentils and legumes and fruits. Carbs provide you with energy, the energy you need to burn fat effectively. They also help in releasing adiponectin hormone.
9. Add zinc to your diet
Zinc is present in almonds, peanuts, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and green leafy vegetables are all rich sources of zinc. Zinc-rich foods can activate adiponectin hormone for burning fat and losing weight.
Also read: This Juice Should Be A Part Of Weight Loss Diet; Here's Is The Right Method To Consume
10. Dark chocolate
Good quality dark chocolate contains powerful antioxidants that benefit your health and also aid fat burning.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.