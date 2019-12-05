ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Sleepy All The Time? Here Are Some Possible Reasons You Must Know

Sleepy All The Time? Here Are Some Possible Reasons You Must Know

Proper sleep is necessary for the functioning of the human body. If you are sleepy all the time there can be many possible behind it. It can also affect your productivity and work throughout the day. Here are some possible reasons you must know.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Dec 5, 2019 07:27 IST
3-Min Read
Sleepy All The Time? Here Are Some Possible Reasons You Must Know

Sleep deprivation can affect your health in many ways

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. There are many factors which can affect your sleeping pattern
  2. Regular exercise also promotes better sleep
  3. Avoid drinking too much coffee throughout the day

Are you sleepy all the time? Are you too tired to work properly? Well, you are not the only one! Many people are facing the same issue. Sleeplessness can affect your day and the functioning of your body in many ways. Proper sleep is necessary for the functioning of the human body. But there are many reasons which can make you feel sleepy all the time. You might be confused about the constant urge to sleep. But focusing on the factors which are actually making you sleepy all the time can help fight this. It can also affect your productivity and work throughout the day. Here are some possible reasons which are making you sleepy all the time.

Reasons why you are sleepy all the time


RELATED STORIES

Less Sleep May Negatively Affect Women's Bone Health

According to a recent study lack of sleep can women's bone health as well. Lack of sleep can have many adverse effects on one's health. Getting too little sleep is linked with a higher risk of having low bone mineral density and developing osteoporosis, researchers have warned.

Less Than 6 Hours Of Sleep Could Be Deadly For Some, Says Study; Ways To Ensure A Good Night's Sleep

Those with high blood pressure, Type-2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke could be at high risk of cancer and early death when sleeping less than six hours a day, says a study. Inadequate sleep puts you at a higher risk of many diseases as well. Here are some ways to promote better sleep.

1. You not taking proper rest

If you are busy throughout the day and still you do not get time to sleep properly then you may feel sleepy throughout the day. Lack of proper rest can make you sleepy. Proper sleep and rest are extremely important for your health. It also affects your energy levels the next day. Keep all the distractions away when you go for sleep and also avoid consumption of caffeine before going to sleep.

s5irkkag

You need proper rest throughout the day for better sleep
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Always Tired? 6 Reasons Why You Have Low Energy Levels

2. It can be sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person stops breathing repeatedly. It is long enough to disturb your sleeping pattern. It decreases the supply of oxygen to the body. Most people suffering from sleep apnea feel sleepy throughout the day as breathlessness can affect your sleep. Sleep apnea is also associated with other health issues like heart diseases, hypertension and stroke.

Also read: Sleep Apnea: Warning Signs and Top Risk Factors You Must Know

3. You are consuming too much caffeine

Caffeine can cause sleeplessness. Most people are addicted to their cup of coffee. While working most people drink coffee many times a day to beat stress. But it can majorly affect your sleeping pattern. Consuming too much caffeine can affect health and sleeping patterns in various ways. You must avoid caffeine consumption throughout the day and choose healthy alternates instead.

vgchsfm

Too much consumption of caffeine can cause sleeplessness
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Restless legs syndrome

A strong urge to move your legs when you are sleeping or trying to sleep is called restless legs. It can disturb your sleep and make you feel restless. Improper sleep due to restless legs can make you sleepy throughout the day.

Also read: Iron Deficiency: Alarming Signs And Symptoms You Must Watch Out For; Here Are The Best Food Sources Of Iron

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home
Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Kids' Screen Time Increasing At An Alarming Rate, Says Study; Know Some Tricks To Limit Your Child's Screen Time

Obesity And Smoking May Harm Your Bones, Says Study

Soups Can Save You From Malaria, Says Study; Know Other Diet Tips To Fight Malaria

Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This Diet May Help You Fight Flu As Well, Says Study; Know Other Amazing Health Benefits Of Keto Diet

E-Cigarettes More Harmful To Heart Than Tobacco: Study; Know Tips To Quit E-Cigarettes

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases