Sleepy All The Time? Here Are Some Possible Reasons You Must Know
Proper sleep is necessary for the functioning of the human body. If you are sleepy all the time there can be many possible behind it. It can also affect your productivity and work throughout the day. Here are some possible reasons you must know.
Sleep deprivation can affect your health in many ways
HIGHLIGHTS
- There are many factors which can affect your sleeping pattern
- Regular exercise also promotes better sleep
- Avoid drinking too much coffee throughout the day
Are you sleepy all the time? Are you too tired to work properly? Well, you are not the only one! Many people are facing the same issue. Sleeplessness can affect your day and the functioning of your body in many ways. Proper sleep is necessary for the functioning of the human body. But there are many reasons which can make you feel sleepy all the time. You might be confused about the constant urge to sleep. But focusing on the factors which are actually making you sleepy all the time can help fight this. It can also affect your productivity and work throughout the day. Here are some possible reasons which are making you sleepy all the time.
Reasons why you are sleepy all the time
1. You not taking proper rest
If you are busy throughout the day and still you do not get time to sleep properly then you may feel sleepy throughout the day. Lack of proper rest can make you sleepy. Proper sleep and rest are extremely important for your health. It also affects your energy levels the next day. Keep all the distractions away when you go for sleep and also avoid consumption of caffeine before going to sleep.
2. It can be sleep apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person stops breathing repeatedly. It is long enough to disturb your sleeping pattern. It decreases the supply of oxygen to the body. Most people suffering from sleep apnea feel sleepy throughout the day as breathlessness can affect your sleep. Sleep apnea is also associated with other health issues like heart diseases, hypertension and stroke.
3. You are consuming too much caffeine
Caffeine can cause sleeplessness. Most people are addicted to their cup of coffee. While working most people drink coffee many times a day to beat stress. But it can majorly affect your sleeping pattern. Consuming too much caffeine can affect health and sleeping patterns in various ways. You must avoid caffeine consumption throughout the day and choose healthy alternates instead.
4. Restless legs syndrome
A strong urge to move your legs when you are sleeping or trying to sleep is called restless legs. It can disturb your sleep and make you feel restless. Improper sleep due to restless legs can make you sleepy throughout the day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
