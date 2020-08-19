The Many Health Benefits Of Fibre Other Than Weight Loss You Need To Know
Eat more fibre! You might have heard this a thousand times. Fibre offers some amazing health benefits to your health. One of the most popular health benefits of fibre is that it helps in weight loss. Eating fibre rich foods keeps you full for longer and reduces hunger. This results in fewer calorie consumption resulting in weight loss. But many are not aware of other amazing health benefits that fibre can offer. Most fibre-rich foods are also loaded with several other nutrients. In this article, you will learn about the many health benefits of fibre other than weight loss.
Health benefits of fibre
1. Prevents constipation
Fibre plays a significant role in preventing constipation. It enhances bowel movements resulting in controlled risk of constipation. Ensuring enough consumption of fibre rich foods is good for your digestive health.
2. Lowers cholesterol levels
Poor cholesterol levels are one of the leading causes of heart disease. Cholesterol deposits inside the walls of the arteries, restricting the free flow of blood through them. This puts more stress on the heart and leads to an inadequate supply of blood. Studies suggest that adding fibre rich foods to your diet can help control cholesterol levels.
3. Feeds the good gut bacteria
It is extremely important to maintain adequate gut bacteria for optimum health. Fibre feeds the good bacteria in the intestine which helps ensure adequate gut health.
4. Controls diabetes risk
Fibre is also beneficial for diabetics. Soluble fibre can slow the absorption of sugar from the food consumed and improves blood sugar levels. It also reduces the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.
5. Prevent certain cancer risk
Studies have shown that fibre can help in controlling certain cancer risks particularly intestinal cancer as fibre ensure better bowel movements reducing the build-up of harmful substances.
