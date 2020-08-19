ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  The Many Health Benefits Of Fibre Other Than Weight Loss You Need To Know

The Many Health Benefits Of Fibre Other Than Weight Loss You Need To Know

Fibre health benefits:Optimum intake of fibre can help you boost your health in several ways. Here are some of the notable health benefits you need to know.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 19, 2020 06:43 IST
2-Min Read
The Many Health Benefits Of Fibre Other Than Weight Loss You Need To Know

Fibre promotes weight loss and provides multiple health benefits

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fibre can help you keep you digestive system in good shape
  2. Fruits are generally high in fibre
  3. Fibre may help control risk of intestinal cancer

Eat more fibre! You might have heard this a thousand times. Fibre offers some amazing health benefits to your health. One of the most popular health benefits of fibre is that it helps in weight loss. Eating fibre rich foods keeps you full for longer and reduces hunger. This results in fewer calorie consumption resulting in weight loss. But many are not aware of other amazing health benefits that fibre can offer. Most fibre-rich foods are also loaded with several other nutrients. In this article, you will learn about the many health benefits of fibre other than weight loss.

Health benefits of fibre


RELATED STORIES
related

These 5 Fibre-Rich Low-Calorie Fruits Will Help You Maintain A Healthy Weight

Weight management: Fruits are tasty as well as healthy that can help you manage a healthy weight. High-fibre fruits can help you reduce appetite and promote weight loss. Here's a list of low-calorie, high-fibre fruits you must try.

related

Fibre-Rich Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Dietary fibre is also called roughage. It is good for digestion and keeps constipation at bay. Enough fibre in your diet also promotes heart health. Here are some food sources of fibre-rich foods.

1. Prevents constipation

Fibre plays a significant role in preventing constipation. It enhances bowel movements resulting in controlled risk of constipation. Ensuring enough consumption of fibre rich foods is good for your digestive health.

ff32h0uo

Fibre can help promote a healthy gut
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lowers cholesterol levels

Poor cholesterol levels are one of the leading causes of heart disease. Cholesterol deposits inside the walls of the arteries, restricting the free flow of blood through them. This puts more stress on the heart and leads to an inadequate supply of blood. Studies suggest that adding fibre rich foods to your diet can help control cholesterol levels.

Also read: Know Why Your Cholesterol Is High: Best Foods, Lifestyle Tips For Cholesterol By Our Expert

3. Feeds the good gut bacteria

It is extremely important to maintain adequate gut bacteria for optimum health. Fibre feeds the good bacteria in the intestine which helps ensure adequate gut health.

Also read: Gut Health: 4 Simple Dietary Changes To Improve Your Gut Health

4. Controls diabetes risk

Fibre is also beneficial for diabetics. Soluble fibre can slow the absorption of sugar from the food consumed and improves blood sugar levels. It also reduces the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

ur7h3qrg

Adding enough fibre to your diet can help control diabetes risk
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Prevent certain cancer risk

Studies have shown that fibre can help in controlling certain cancer risks particularly intestinal cancer as fibre ensure better bowel movements reducing the build-up of harmful substances.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Fibre-Rich Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms
Oral Hygiene Tips To Follow

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases