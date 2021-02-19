The Effect Of Diet On Mental Health: Expert Decodes Surprising Link
Foods you eat affect your overall health including your mental health. Read here as expert explains different ways your diet has an impact on your mental health.
According to studies, adding foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids is beneficial to your mental health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Unhealthy food selection is related to poorer psychological functioning
- Reduce consumption alcohol and tobacco use for better mental health
- Exercise has a positive impact on your mood and mental health
Not just your body weight, your mental health is also linked with your eating habits. Right nutrition supports the healthy functioning of your mind and body. Adding certain nutrients to your diet can result in a reduced risk of certain mental health issues. On the other hand, poor eating habits can contribute to a wide variety of health issues and deteriorate your mental health. Studies have also highlighted the link between your diet and mental health. Here are some surprising ways poor eating habits are linked with your mental health.
The link better diet and mental health
Dr. Samant Darshi who is a Psychiatrist explains, "Unhealthy food selection is related to poorer psychological functioning. When dealing with mental health issues many forget to focus on their diet. It is one of the crucial factors that need to be fixed for effective results."
He further elaborates other factors linked with a diet that affects your mental health. "Dysregulated eating choices and patterns are related to obesity which adversely affects multiple organs of the body. Obesity is a chronic disease impacting the metabolic, hormonal and inflammatory functions of the body. The underlying inflammatory pathology has been related to metabolic diseases like diabetes and mental health disorders like depression."
Also read: Expert Recommends These Lifestyle Changes To Improve Your Mood And Mental Health
Dr. Darshi also highlights that pre-existing mental health condition like schizophrenia can also have an impact on your eating habits, "Studies show that people with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia eat a diet which is worse than the general population. A diet that is high in saturated fat, sugar and low in fresh fruits and vegetables. Therefore, they consume low levels of essential nutrients like omega- 3 fatty acids, folic acid and antioxidant vitamins, which needs to be corrected."
Also read: Eat More Fruits And Vegetables To Fight Anxiety; Here's A List Of Foods You Must Add To Your Diet
If these patients continue to consume an unhealthy diet for long, it can increase the risk of other diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and much more.
Also read: Here's How You Can Manage Panic Attacks
"Excessive use of alcohol or other psychoactive drugs is related to health hazards and maladaptive behavioural and psychological changes like mood lability, disinhibition, aggression, diminished judgement and impaired personal, social, and occupational functioning," he sumps up.
(Dr. Samant Darshi is a Consultant Psychiatrist at Psymate ,Noida)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.