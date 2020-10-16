Image Credit: Getty
A panic attack is a sudden feeling of intense fear which can happen at any time. It lasts for a few minutes and may not have any obvious cause.
Sense of danger, racing heartbeat, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, dizziness, chest pain and numbness in hands are some symptoms of panic attacks.
A panic attack may last for 10 to 20 minutes and typically begins without any warning. But identifying the earlier mentioned symptoms can help you take control on time.
The exact cause of panic attack is not known. It can be a result of significant transitions or stressful events in life. In some cases genes may also play a role.
The symptoms of these two conditions are quite similar. But an anxiety attack can be mild, moderate or severe. Whereas, panic attacks involve severe symptoms.
Symptoms of a panic attack look quite similar to those of a heart attack. But during a heart attack, the symptoms worse whereas a panic attack can resolve within minutes.
When you have a panic attack, you may start breathing rapidly. In such a case, try calming yourself by breathing in for 4 minutes, then hold it for a few seconds and exhale.
Studies suggest that smelling the scent of lavender can relieve stress and anxiety. You can breathe the scent of lavender when experiencing a panic attack.
To fight a panic attack you need to acknowledge that this won't last forever. After 10-12 minutes symptoms will begin to subside.
While experiencing symptoms of panic attack, go to a peaceful spot where there is less sound and sights. Sit there and focus on your breathing.
Consumption of caffeine before, during or after a panic attack can make the situation worse as it contributes to anxiety, as per studies.
Many experience muscle tension as a symptom. Consciously relax one muscle at a time and then move to the next one to limit an attack.
Panic attacks can be hard to manage at times. If you experience a panic attack or its symptoms, seek medical help immediately.
