Panic Attack Management

Tips to follow

Image Credit: Getty

Introduction

A panic attack is a sudden feeling of intense fear which can happen at any time. It lasts for a few minutes and may not have any obvious cause.

Video Credit: Getty

symptoms

Sense of danger, racing heartbeat, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, dizziness, chest pain and numbness in hands are some symptoms of panic attacks.

Video Credit: Getty

More...

A panic attack may last for 10 to 20 minutes and typically begins without any warning. But identifying the earlier mentioned symptoms can help you take control on time.

Image Credit: Getty

Causes

The exact cause of panic attack is not known. It can be a result of significant transitions or stressful events in life. In some cases genes may also play a role.

Image Credit: Getty

Panic Attack vs anxiety

The symptoms of these two conditions are quite similar. But an anxiety attack can be mild, moderate or severe. Whereas, panic attacks involve severe symptoms.

Image Credit: Getty

Is it a heart attack?

Symptoms of a panic attack look quite similar to those of a heart attack. But during a heart attack, the symptoms worse whereas a panic attack can resolve within minutes.

Image Credit: Getty

Deep breathing

When you have a panic attack, you may start breathing rapidly. In such a case, try calming yourself by breathing in for 4 minutes, then hold it for a few seconds and exhale.

Video Credit: Getty

Lavender

Studies suggest that smelling the scent of lavender can relieve stress and anxiety. You can breathe the scent of lavender when experiencing a panic attack.

Image Credit: Getty

Talk to yourself

To fight a panic attack you need to acknowledge that this won't last forever. After 10-12 minutes symptoms will begin to subside. 

Video Credit: Getty

Slow down

While experiencing symptoms of panic attack, go to a peaceful spot where there is less sound and sights. Sit there and focus on your breathing.

Image Credit: Getty

Limit caffeine

Consumption of caffeine before, during or after a panic attack can make the situation worse as it contributes to anxiety, as per studies.

Video Credit: Getty

Relax your muscles

Many experience muscle tension as a symptom. Consciously relax one muscle at a time and then move to the next one to limit an attack.

Image Credit: Getty

When to see a doctor

Panic attacks can be hard to manage at times. If you experience a panic attack or its symptoms, seek medical help immediately. 

Image Credit: Getty

For More Stories like
this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com

Video Credit: Getty Click Here