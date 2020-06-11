Ashwagandha: 8 Reasons To Include It In Your Diet
Ashwagandha is a powerful herb with medicinal properties. It has been used as part of traiditional Ayurvedic medicine to boost memoery. Here are the health benefits of including this herb in your diet.
Ashwagandha is known to offer multiple health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ashwagandha can improve your bodys resilience to stress
- It can improve sleep quality
- Ashwagandha can be beneficial for heart health as well
Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb with some remarkable health benefits. Not only can it help in combat stress, it can also benefit the body and brain in multiple ways. Reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, lowering blood sugar and improving brain function are a few of the many ways how ashwagandha can help you. An interesting way to include ashwagandha in diet to add its power in honey and warm milk at bedtime.
Ashwagandha health benefits
1. Blood sugar: Ashwagandha can increase insulin secretion and improve insulin sensitivity. This can help in reducing blood sugar levels, which may in turn be helpful for people with diabetes.
2. Cortisol: The medicinal herb has been found to reduce cortisol levels. It can be especially helpful for people with chronic stress, depression and anxiety.
3. Depression: A few studies have shown that ashwagandha can help in alleviating depression. More research is needed to testify this claim.
4. Fertility: Supplements of ashwagandha can have powerful effects on testosterone levels and reproductive health. It can boost sperm quality and improve fertility in men.
5. Muscle mass and strength: Regular intake of ashwagandha can help in improving body composition and increase body strength. So for those focusing on gaining muscle mass, including ashwagandha in diet can be beneficial.
6. Inflammation: Ashwagandha can reduce markers of inflammation like C-reactive protein (CRP). This marker has been linked to an increase in risk of heart disease.
7. Cholesterol: Cholesterol reducing properties of ashwagandha is another reason why the herb can be beneficial for people with heart disease.
8. Brain function and memory: Ashwagandha can mitigate memory and brain function problems caused by injury or disease. In traditional Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha has been used traditionally to boost memory.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women and people with autoimmune diseases must include ashwagandha in diet only if it has been recommended by their health expert. Also, if you have thyroid issues should talk to their doctor about it as the herb may increase thyroid hormone levels in some people, reports healthline.com. All in all, the herb is fairly safe to consume.
